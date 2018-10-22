Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Gets GDDR5X in Fifth Makeover

by - Source: Nvidia
5 Comments

Nvidia is back at it again, revealing last week the fifth variant of its popular GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. Priced at $299, the card differs from past approaches in that it's outfitted with faster GDDR5X memory instead of the GDDR5 used in the other four variants.

Credit: NvidiaCredit: Nvidia

Graphics card manufacturers often rewarm their silicons to produce multiple variations of the same product if it's doing particularly well in sales. Although both AMD and Nvidia are guilty of this practice, the latter takes it to another level with the GeForce GTX 1060. If four different versions of the GeForce GTX 1060 wasn't enough, Nvidia has now added a fifth. Who can blame them? From a price-to-performance perspective, the GeForce GTX 1060 is hard to beat and very popular among gamers. In fact, the graphics card has been the reigning champion on Steam's Hardware & Software Survey for a while now. 

AMD is expected to usher in its Radeon RX 500-series refresh very soon. It seems Nvidia is preparing to compete. The Geforce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X can serve as Nvidia's answer to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 590 graphics card.  

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Specs Comparison


GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X
GeForce GTX 1060 6GB 9Gbps
GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
GeForce GTX 1060 5GBGeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Architecture (GPU)
Pascal (GP104)
Pascal (GP106)Pascal (GP106)
Pascal (GP106)
Pascal (GP106)
CUDA Cores
1,280
1,2801,280
1,2801,152
TMUs8080
80
80
72
ROPs48
48
48
40
48
SM101010109
Base Clock 
1,506MHz
1,506MHz
1,506MHz
1,506MHz
1,506MHz
GPU Boost Clock
1,708MHz
1,708MHz
1,708MHz
1,709MHz
1,708MHz
Memory ClockN/A2,257MHz (9,028MHz effective)
2,002MHz (8,008MHz effective)
2,002MHz (8,008MHz effective)
2,002MHz (8,008MHz effective)
Memory Capacity
6GB GDDR5X
6GB GDDR5
6GB GDDR55GB GDDR5
3GB GDDR5
Memory Bus
N/A
192-bit
192-bit
160-bit
192-bit
Memory Bandwidth
N/A
216.7 GB/s192.2 GB/s
160.2 GB/s192.2 GB/s
TDP
120W
120W
120W
120W
120W

The GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X is reportedly built around a cut-down version of the Pascal GP104 silicon, which is present in the GeForce GTX 1070, 1080 and 1080 Ti, instead of the GP106 silicon that was employed in previous GeForce GTX 1060 models.

Nvidia didn't disclose memory clock information for the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X. But since Micron provides Nvidia with GDDR5X memory chips for its GeForce GTX 1080, 1080 Ti, Titan X and Titan Xp graphics cards, we dropped by the U.S. memory manufacturer's website to check its GDDR5X catalog. Micron currently offers GDDR5X memory chips rated at 10Gb/s, 11Gb/s and 12Gb/s. We expect the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X's memory will probably come clocked at 10Gb/s, since faster memory chips would increase the graphics card's pricing. On the performance front, the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5X should perform a little faster than previous models. 

You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • AgentLozen
    If Nvidia isn't modifying the clock speed of this GTX 1060 then its performance probably won't be a lot higher than the original 1060. I wonder if they're just trying to burn through GDDR5X reserves to pave the way for GDDR6.
  • logainofhades
    Sounds like Nvidia is trying to push out surplus/defective GPU dies, that didn't quite make the cut to be a 1070, or better.
  • velocityg4
    It makes little sense to have all these variants. It just adds confusion and typically minor performance variation.
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080
  2. Sapphire RX 580 2048SP Pops up at Chinese Retailer
  3. GPU Performance Hierarchy: Video Cards Ranked
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.