HP Omen 15 Laptop with RTX 2060 is $150 Off at Newegg

Even with just days left in the holiday season, gamers can still find several deals on the latest 2020 hardware. Today, users can pick up this edition of the HP Omen 15 for $1199 via Newegg.

We reviewed this series when it was first released earlier this year. The performance and specs definitely hold up for a pro-gaming rig but it does have a tendency to overheat. It also comes with more bloatware than we'd like to see on such an expensive asset. This discount helps bring the value a little closer to the quality we experienced with the laptop.

Be sure to check back throughout the holiday for more deals on tech. We also have a page dedicated to the best laptop deals we can find for anyone who wants to compare shop against other machines on the market.

HP OMEN 15: was $1349, now $1199 at Newegg

The recommended price for this edition is $1349. It has a 15-inch screen, RTX 2060 grpahics and an Intel Core i7-10750H processor.View Deal

This laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The refresh rate can get as high as 144 Hz. For graphics, it uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

It has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor with a base operating speed of 2.6GHz. This edition ships with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage on an internal SSD.

Visit the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop product page at Newegg for more specs, details and checkout options. This offer is scheduled to expire on December 25th.