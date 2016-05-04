HP Pavilion Lineup Gets 32-Inch QHD Display

HP revealed a new 32-inch QHD display for its mainstream Pavilion lineup. The monitor offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 at 60 Hz with wide viewing angles and rich colors with its 100 percent RGB color gamut. The company previously offered a similar display in the top-tier Envy lineup, but the new Pavilion-branded monitor brings the price point to a much more consumer-friendly $399.

Product HP Pavilion 32” QHD Display Resolution 2560 x 1440 @ 60 Hz Panel Type WVA (Vertical Alignment) Panel Size 32 inches Brightness 300 nits Aspect Ratio 16:9 Response Time 7 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio Static: 3,000:1Dynamic: 10,000,000:1 Viewing Angle 178º (H) / 178º (V) Display Colors 16.7 Million (sRGB) Video Input HDMI 2.0 x2DisplayPort 1.2 x1HDCP Supported USB USB 2.0 x 3 (Two Downstream, One Upstream) Price $399.99

The 32-inch Pavillion QHD display features a dynamic contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1, with 16.7 million colors. The extra-wide 178-degree viewing angles should make for a vivid picture from almost anywhere you stand, and the display’s anti-glare surface treatment promises a sharp, clear image.

The response time isn’t anything to get excited about at 7 ms, and neither is the 60 Hz refresh rate. However, the Pavilion lineup doesn’t pretend to be a gaming or enthusiast-oriented platform. At best, some light gaming could be achieved using a combination of a top-end Pavilion desktop PC (with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 ti) and this new monitor, but consumers considering the HP Pavilion 32-inch QHD display will likely find it more suitable for productivity, photography and video editing tasks over gaming.

The 32-inch HP Pavilion QHD display will be available on June 26 from HP’s website and select retailers, with a starting price of $399.99.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.