This $99, 13.3-inch OLED portable monitor is a must-have for Black Friday shoppers

InnoCN is a well-known player in the portable monitor space, as the company makes well-built products at affordable price points. The value proposition even extends to InnoCN's OLED-based portable monitors. Today, Amazon is running a promotion on the 13A1F 13.3-inch OLED portable monitor, which typically retails for $199. However, the monitor is on sale now for $144.49, which drops even lower with a $45 coupon that is applied at checkout.

Sub-$100 pricing for a portable monitor is a rarity, as this is typically the domain of budget desktop monitors. So, what do you get for $99.49 out the door? Well, the 13A1F features a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, which is right in line with other budget portable monitors. The monitor also has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. And we can't forget the glossy screen coating, which makes OLED panels "pop" even more.

INNOCN 13.3-inch OLED Portable Monitor: now $99 at Amazon(was $199)

This lightweight, portable monitor has a vibrant, glossy OLED screen that promises 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Click the coupon button to get it at this price.

The 13A1F is also incredibly lightweight for a portable monitor, coming in at just 1 pound. Despite its small stature, it includes a pair of speakers for your audio needs. However, one quirk of the 13A1F is that it doesn’t have a built-in stand, nor does it come with a case that double as a stand. Instead, it uses a detachable stand/leg that attaches to the back of the monitor with magnets. While it does make for another piece that could get lost while traveling, it does attach firmly and allows the monitor to tilt at multiple angles.

When it comes to connectivity, the 13A1F features two USB-C ports and a Mini-HDMI port, along with the necessary cables for connecting to your PC or gaming console.

While we haven't reviewed the 13A1F, we have reviewed the larger 15A1F. It features all the same specs as its smaller sibling, only in a 15.6-inch form-factor. We praised the monitor for its vibrant colors and excellent build quality (especially for the price). We dinged the monitor for its lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack and its. thick bottom bezel. However, those blemishes can be overlooked at this price point for the 13A1F.

Amazon hasn't indicated how long this sale price and $45 coupon will last, but we'd suggest that you pick up this deal ASAP.