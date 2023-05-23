Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Now $199 at Newegg

Today at Newegg, users can take home the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU for its lowest price ever. It typically goes for around $249 but right now is available for just $299. This discount is available as of writing, but it’s not clear for how long it will be available. The graphics card was released in 2022 and comes with 8GB of GDDR6, and is capable of supporting up to 4 separate displays.

We published our Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition review in October of last year. Overall we appreciated its performance given the price — and with today’s discount in place, the price is even better. The biggest drawbacks were that it only comes with 8GB of VRAM and it’s not as power-efficient as similar models in its class.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition: was $249, now $199 at Newegg

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU is available for its lowest price to date. It has processing speeds around 2050 MHz and supports PCIee 4.0 x16. Users can expect ray tracing support as well as the ability to use up to 4 monitors at once.

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition can reach speeds as high as 2050 MHz. It can support up to PCIe 4.0 x16. When using HDMI for output, it can reach a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160px at 60Hz; when using a DisplayPort for output, it can reach 7680 x 4320px at 60Hz.

According to Intel, it uses Xe HPG architecture and has 28 Xe cores. It supports ray tracing with 28 ray tracing units. This card isn't bad for the price, and if you're looking for something decent for gaming on a budget, you'll appreciate this offer.

To grab this deal, visit the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.