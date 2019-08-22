Intel Core i5-9600K Desktop Processor at a New Amazon Low

The start of school is almost here and today Amazon has an interesting deal for those looking to update their processor in time for the new school year. The online retail giant is offering the Intel Core i5-9600K unlocked desktop processor for $219.00. That's an all-time Amazon low.



The Core i5-9600K features six cores and six threads with speeds of 3.70GHz and a turbo boost of 4.60 GHz. It comes with integrated Intel UHD graphics 630 and is compatible with motherboards based on Intel 300 series chipsets.

We praised the Core i5-9600K for its Single-threaded performance, gaming performance as well as its unlocked multiplier for overclocking. However, it does not come with a bundled cooler and requires Z-series motherboard in order to take advantage of overclocking.

