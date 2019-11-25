Intel Core i9-9960X (4.4GHz turbo) $400 Off on Newegg

A seriously powerful desktop rig needs a quality CPU. This Intel CPU uses Skylake microarchitecture—while this isn't the latest release from Intel, it's definitely one of the most powerful. This particular model, the Intel Core i9-9960X, was released in October of 2018.

Intel Core i9-9960X 4.4 GHz: was $1699, now $1299

This is a high-end CPU for a high-end machine. It's a 16 core processor with a max turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz. It's currently on Newegg for 24% off.View Deal

Specs Intel Core i9-9960X Model BX80673I99960X Socket Type LGA 2066 Core Name Skylake X Cores 16-Core Threads 32 Operating Frequency 3.1 GHZ Max Turbo 4.4 GHz Memory Types DDR4 2666

Needless to say, this isn't for your Grandma's Facebook and email machine. This chip is best suited for high-quality gaming rigs and industrial-scale computers. With 16 cores and a max Turbo speed of 4.4GHz, it's hard to imagine not using this chip to its fullest potential.