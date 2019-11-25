Intel Core i9-9960X (4.4GHz turbo) $400 Off on Newegg

A seriously powerful desktop rig needs a quality CPU. This Intel CPU uses Skylake microarchitecture—while this isn't the latest release from Intel, it's definitely one of the most powerful. This particular model, the Intel Core i9-9960X, was released in October of 2018.
Intel Core i9-9960X 4.4 GHz: was $1699, now $1299
This is a high-end CPU for a high-end machine. It's a 16 core processor with a max turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz. It's currently on Newegg for 24% off.View Deal
|Specs
|Intel Core i9-9960X
|Model
|BX80673I99960X
|Socket Type
|LGA 2066
|Core Name
|Skylake X
|Cores
|16-Core
|Threads
|32
|Operating Frequency
|3.1 GHZ
|Max Turbo
|4.4 GHz
|Memory Types
|DDR4 2666
Needless to say, this isn't for your Grandma's Facebook and email machine. This chip is best suited for high-quality gaming rigs and industrial-scale computers. With 16 cores and a max Turbo speed of 4.4GHz, it's hard to imagine not using this chip to its fullest potential.
Since this is a newer CPU, it's hard to get your hands on it at a discounted price. It usually retails for $1699 on Newegg but has a discounted price of $1299 for a limited time—that saves you at least $400. If you want something a little more budget-friendly, check out our list of CPU deals on our Black Friday tech deals page.