Intel Tiger Lake Laptop Listings Suggest Imminent 10nm Launch, Start at $1,000

Intel's 11th Generation Tiger Lake 10nm mobile processors look like they're almost ready to come out of the oven, according to product listings on Centralpoint (via IThome). The Dutch retailer recently added two fresh Tiger Lake-powered Acer Swift 5 laptops with an expected stock date of July 27.

Acer's new devices are listed with the Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1165G7, which are rumored to be quad-core, eight-thread parts. The exciting part about Tiger Lake is the combination of Willow Cove CPU cores and Gen12 Xe integrated graphics. Intel hopes this will be enough to compete with AMD's Ryzen 4000-series (Renoir) offerings.

The Core i7-1165G7's iGPU has already shown strong performance against AMD's Vega graphics in early, unconfirmed benchmarks posted on Time Spy. It remains to be seen whether Willow Cove can hang with Zen 2 though. On paper, it looks doubtful since Zen 2 raised the bar for mobile processors with configurations up to eight cores, and Tiger Lake appears to max out at four cores.

The Acer Swift 5 will seemingly come with a 14-inch, 1080p resolution touch panel. The product description also confirms the presence of Intel Wi-Fi 5 AX201 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, as well as a fingerprint reader and Windows 10 Pro.

The Core i5-1135G7 model (SF514-55T-548J), which sports 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, could retail for $1,045, while the Core i7-1165G7 variant (SF514-55T-77BX) with 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD may carry a price tag in the range of $1,275.

For comparison, the current Acer Swift 5 with a quad-core Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD sells for $999.99. AMD-powered versions are more wallet-friendly, so Tiger Lake will have its work cut out for it. An Acer Swift 5 with the hexa-core Ryzen 5 4500U starts at just $519.99.