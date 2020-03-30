Acer Ryzen 4000 Swift 3 and Aspire 5 Get Prices, Launch Dates

Acer is bringing AMD's Ryzen 4000 U-series processors to its laptops this spring. The Acer Swift 3 with a Ryzen 7 4700U will start at $629.99 in April, while the Acer Aspire 5 equipped with a Ryzen 5 4500U will start at $519.99 in June.

Acer Swift 3 Acer Aspire 5 CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (8C/16T) Up to AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (6C/12T) GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 24GB Storage Up to 512GB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD, Up to 2TB HDD Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 Weight 2.6 pounds Undisclosed Battery Up to 11.5 hours Undisclosed Starting Price $629.99 $519.99 Availability April June

In a release, Acer said the Swift 3 will be 2.6 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, have a 14-inch FHD display and up to 11.5 hours of battery life. When we saw the machine at CES 2020, Acer said it would go up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Acer Aspire 5 (Image credit: Acer)

Acer didn't disclose the size of the Aspire 5, but said in a release it will go up to 24GB of RAM with a 1TB PCIe SSD or 2TB HDD. It will have a 15.6-inch FHD screen.

Both laptops are clamshells. We expect to see more Ryzen laptops start to release to market over the next few months.



