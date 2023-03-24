Intel's Core i5-12600K Down to $189: Real Deals

Want to build a PC on a budget but need some outstanding performance for the price? You can start with Intel's Core i5-12600k for just $189 (opens in new tab). This 12th Gen chip offers six performance cores and four efficiency cores to help power your applications or games. Have a look at our review of the i5-12600K for more details on its performance benchmarks.

One of the fastest Gen 4.0 SSDs on the market is on sale, the Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB SSD has been reduced to $149 (opens in new tab). The speedy drive delivers up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds and makes the most of the PCIe Gen 4 bandwidth. We reviewed the Solidigm P44 Pro and praised it for its great sustained performance, rewarding it with an Editor's Choice award.

You can also pick up a power supply for your new build or upgrade your existing PSU with the Super Flower Leadex V Platinum Pro 850W PSU for $129 (opens in new tab). Use promo code MKTAMNPMAR27 at checkout for avail of the $30 discount.

(opens in new tab)The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of six performance cores and four efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use. If you don't need integrated graphics, go for the 12600KF.

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface.

This power supply is a fully modular unit with an 850W output and is 80+ Platinum certified. Cooling is provided by a 120mm silent fan. Use promo code MKTAMNPMAR27 for a $30 discount.

With a 32-inch IPS panel and QHD resolution, the Dell G3223D is a great monitor for gaming thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate. Ports include 2xHDMI, 1xDisplayPort, and 1xUSB-C upstream port.

This unmanaged network switch has 5 ethernet ports that are plug-and-play and automatically configure the connections for your network. Cooling is silent and passive, so ideal for a quiet environment.

