It's Back — Four Razer Peripherals for Just $39: Real Deals

It's back! This fantastic deal lets you grab four Razer peripherals that will help to instantly kit out a gaming setup on a budget. Included in this bundle deal are a Razer V2 Cynosa Lite keyboard, Razer Gigantus V2 large mouse pad, Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse, and Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset. All of these products combine to make the Razer Power Up Bundle (opens in new tab)— available for just $39 (opens in new tab).

Thanks to a clearance sale at Dell, you can get hold of a Dell G15 (5520) gaming laptop for $1,322 (opens in new tab) that comes with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. You can save a further 2% off the cost of this laptop by using code ARMMPPS at the checkout.

If you are looking for an excellent mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight gaming mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight to just 61 grams. The Glorious Model D- is currently on sale for $42 (opens in new tab), thanks to an 8% discount coupon at Amazon.

See below for more real deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: now $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (was $95)

This Razer peripheral bundle comes complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 (5520) Gaming Laptop: now $1,322 at Dell (opens in new tab) with coupon code (was $1,849)

A competent gaming laptop with a reduced-to-clear price tag. This Dell G15 comes with a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, and RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Other specs of this gaming laptop include 16GBs of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. Use code ARMMPPS for a 2% discount.

(opens in new tab) Glorious Model D- Gaming Mouse: now $42 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $85)

A fantastic mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight. The Model D- uses a Pixart PMW3360 sensor that can go up to 12K DPI, and weighs only 61 grams.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: now $178 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $299)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $177, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. Use code SSCR2827 for a $30 discount.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $129)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Looking for more deals?