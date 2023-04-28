It's Back — Four Razer Peripherals for Just $39: Real Deals

It's back! This fantastic deal lets you grab four Razer peripherals that will help to instantly kit out a gaming setup on a budget. Included in this bundle deal are a Razer V2 Cynosa Lite keyboard, Razer Gigantus V2 large mouse pad, Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse, and Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset. All of these products combine to make the Razer Power Up Bundle (opens in new tab)— available for just $39 (opens in new tab).
Thanks to a clearance sale at Dell, you can get hold of a Dell G15 (5520) gaming laptop for $1,322 (opens in new tab) that comes with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. You can save a further 2% off the cost of this laptop by using code ARMMPPS at the checkout.
If you are looking for an excellent mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight gaming mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight to just 61 grams. The Glorious Model D- is currently on sale for $42 (opens in new tab), thanks to an 8% discount coupon at Amazon.
See below for more real deals.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: now $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (was $95)
- Dell G15 (5520) Gaming Laptop: now $1,322 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,849)
- Glorious Model D- Gaming Mouse: now $42 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $85)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU: now $178 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $299)
- 1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $129)
Today’s best deals in detail
Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: now $39 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (was $95)
This Razer peripheral bundle comes complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset.
Dell G15 (5520) Gaming Laptop: now $1,322 at Dell (opens in new tab) with coupon code (was $1,849)
A competent gaming laptop with a reduced-to-clear price tag. This Dell G15 comes with a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, and RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Other specs of this gaming laptop include 16GBs of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. Use code ARMMPPS for a 2% discount.
Glorious Model D- Gaming Mouse: now $42 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $85)
A fantastic mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight. The Model D- uses a Pixart PMW3360 sensor that can go up to 12K DPI, and weighs only 61 grams.
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: now $178 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $299)
This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $177, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. Use code SSCR2827 for a $30 discount.
1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $129)
One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.