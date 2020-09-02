Prep for Labor Day With a $400 4K IPS Monitor

It’s not exactly easy to have barbecues anymore, but Labor Day weekend is upon us once again, and that means workers will have to turn to their screens to connect with friends and family. More screen space means more love, right? Or, at least, that’s the excuse we’re using to justify highlighting the LG27UK650-W, a 27 inch 4K IPS monitor that’s currently on sale for $396.99 (down from $549.99). It's your choice if you want to use it for gaming instead.



The LG27UK650-W is a 27 inch IPS monitor with a 3840 x 2160 max resolution, HDR10 support and Freesync compatibility. Its refresh rate tops out at 60 Hz, so it can’t support high frame rate gaming, but $400 for 4K and IPS together is a great deal if fidelity if more your thing. It supports HDMI and DisplayPort, has an adjustable stand and is 100 x 100mm VESA mount compatible.



There’s also a USB-C and HDR400 version of this monitor that’s currently on sale, though at $548.39, the discount isn’t as steep. Still, 4K and IPS are what we expect from the best monitors, so being able to snag them together for less than $500 is impressive.