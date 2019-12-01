LG's 34-Inch Ultrawide 1440p Display With FreeSync Is Now Just $365

There are plenty of ultrawide monitors models flooding the market these days, but LG's 34UM88-P is now available at B&H for just $364.95 -- one of the lowest price we've seen for one of these units, and certainly lower than the $470 dollar mark it's been selling around recently according to PCPartPicker.

This monitor comes with a 3440 by 1440 resolution on an IPS panel, which is quite nice given the display's price point. It should do well for productivity and some creative work. Other specifications include a 5ms response time, 178-degree viewing angles, and it covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space.

LG 34UM88-P 34" 21:9 UltraWide: Was $469.99, Now $364.99

Here's a great IPS-based 34-inch ultrawide display that comes with good color accuracy and FreeSync support, making it great for productivity and casual gaming.

This monitor's refresh rate is only 60 Hz, which doesn't make the display ideal for fast-paced games. That being said, it does come with FreeSync support, meaning you'll be able to enjoy stutter and tear-free gameplay with it on AMD graphics cards. Despite the low refresh rate, FreeSync should certainly smooth things out nicely, making it a fine screen for more slow-paced story-driven games. For connectivity, the display also comes with not only HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, but also Thunderbolt.

The long and short of it: LG's 34UM88-P is a great display for if your primary objective is productivity, but you also like firing up a casual game from time to time.

