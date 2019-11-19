RGB 360mm CPU Cooler for $99: EVGA AIO Hits All-Time Low

EVGA CLC 360 (Image credit: EVGA)

We can't wait for the best Black Friday tech deals to arrive. But in the meantime, we're already seeing some great sales. The EVGA CLC 360 liquid CPU cooler, which typically commands a $159.99 price tag, is currently on sale at Newegg for $99.99 after a $40 discount and $20 rebate card.

The EVGA CLC 360 all-in-one (AIO) utilizes a beefy 360mm aluminum radiator that's connected to a flashy RGB-lit CPU block with a pair of sleeved tubings. The cooler depends on three 120mm cooling fans for heat dissipation. According to EVGA, the cooling fans feature Teflon Nano Bearings, which are said to minimize noise and increase lifespan.

EVGA CLC 360 | $99.99 ($60 off) after rebate @ Newegg If you need a heavy-duty AIO water cooler, then look no more. At $99.99 after rebate, the EVGA CLC 360 is at its lowest price ever. Just make sure your PC case has enough space to house this monster.View Deal

The EVGA CLC 360 is compatible with a plethora of AMD and Intel CPU sockets. On the AMD side, the EVGA CLC 360 works with the AM2, AM3, AMD4, FM1, FM2 and TR4 sockets. In regards to Intel, the cooler supports the LGA2066, LGA2011, LGA2011-v3, LGA115x and LGA1366 sockets.

The cooler also comes with EVGA's Flow Control software for you to adjust the CLC 360's RGB lighting, fan speeds and pump to your liking.

The EVGA CLC 360 comes with a limited five-year warranty.

