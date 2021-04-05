Trending

Engineers Upgrade Apple M1 Mac Mini With More Storage, RAM

By

You can apparently upgrade an M1 Mac, but with more than a few catches.

M1
(Image credit: DuanRui)

Apple's computers have been notorious for their lack of upgradeability, particularly since the introduction of Apple's M1 chip that integrates memory directly into the package. But as spotted via Twitter, if you want to boost the power of your Mac, it may be possible with money, skill, time and some real desire by removing the DRAM and NAND chips and adding more capacious versions, much like we've seen multiple times with enthusiasts soldering on more VRAM to graphics cards.

With the ongoing transition to custom Apple system-on-chips (SoCs), it will get even harder to upgrade Apple PCs. But one Twitter user points to "maintenance engineers" that did just that.

By any definition, such modifications void the warranty, so we strongly do not recommend doing them on your own: It obviously takes a certain level of skill, and patience, to pull off this type of modification. 

Image 1 of 4

M1

(Image credit: DuanRui)
Image 2 of 4

M1

(Image credit: DuanRui)
Image 3 of 4

M1

(Image credit: DuanRui)
Image 4 of 4

M1

(Image credit: DuanRui)

With a soldering station (its consumer variant is not that expensive at $60), DRAM memory chips and NAND flash memory chips, (which are close to impossible to buy on the consumer level), the engineers reportedly upgraded the Apple M1-based Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to 16GB and 1TB, respectively, by de-soldering the existing components and adding more capacious chips. According to the post, no firmware modifications were necessary. 

See more

Using their soldering station, the engineers removed 8GB of GDDR4X memory and installed chips with a 16GB capacity. Removing the NAND chips from the motherboard using the same method was not a problem. The chips were then replaced with higher-capacity devices.

The details behind the effort are slight, though the (very) roughly translated Chinese text in one of the images reads, "The new Mac M1 whole series the first time 256 and upgrade to 1TB, memory is 8L 16G, perfect! This is a revolutionary period the companies are being reshuffled. In the past, if you persevered, there was hope, but today, if you keep on the original way, a lot of them will disappear unless we change our way of thinking. We have to evolve, update it, and start again. Victory belongs to those who adapt; we have to learn to make ourselves more valuable."

Of course, Apple is not the only PC maker to opt for SoCs and soldered components. Both Intel and AMD offer PC makers SoCs, and Intel even offers reference designs for building soldered down PC platforms.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TCA_ChinChin 05 April 2021 18:52
    What's a little surprising in this case is that Apple didn't have more software and firmware locks in place to prevent things like this from happening.
    Reply
  • Kamen Rider Blade 05 April 2021 18:56
    After seeing this article, I'm sure they'll add one soon enough.
    Reply
  • JarredWaltonGPU 05 April 2021 19:22
    TCA_ChinChin said:
    What's a little surprising in this case is that Apple didn't have more software and firmware locks in place to prevent things like this from happening.
    Apple does sell 16GB RAM versions, with up to 2TB of storage. It's a bit obscene to see the upgrade prices, though -- $200 to go from 8GB to 16GB! And $400 to go from 256GB SSD to 1TB SSD -- or $800 for a 2TB SSD! Frankly, I don't get why anyone would ever pay Apple prices on stuff like this. Even a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro only costs $350, so Apple charges double what Samsung charges for its fastest SSD. smdh
    Reply
  • GenericUser 05 April 2021 19:38
    JarredWaltonGPU said:
    Frankly, I don't get why anyone would ever pay Apple prices on stuff like this.

    The brand.
    Reply