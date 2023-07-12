Xbox Series X Discounted $50 for Prime Day

Prime Day, or more accurately, Prime Days, was originally all about Amazon. However, multiple retailers now get in on the extravaganza with their own deals, which is definitely the case at Dell. Dell currently offers the flagship Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console for $449, which is $50 off its regular price.

For those following the current generation console dynamic, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 were hard to obtain during their first two years of availability. Component shortages coupled with COVID demand kept inventories low and street prices high. But with production and inventories leveling out, console gamers are finally starting to see discounts.

The Xbox Series X is powered by a custom 8-core/16-thread AMD Ryzen CPU and an RDNA 2-based GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The towering monolith can play games in 4K resolution at up to 120 fps via HDMI 2.1. The console also comes with a 1TB internal SSD for storage. However, you can expand storage via a proprietary external connector with storage expansion cards from Seagate and Western Digital.

Xbox Series X Console: now $449 at Dell (was $499)

The Xbox Series X console is powered by an AMD CPU and GPU, and includes a 1TB SSD and one wireless controller.



Xbox Series X Console Forza Horizon 5 Bundle: now $509 at Dell (was $559)

The Xbox Series X console is powered by an AMD CPU and GPU, and includes a 1TB SSD and one wireless controller. This bundle offer also includes a digital code to download Forza Horizon 5.

The $50 discount also extends to the Xbox Series X Forza - Horizon 5 bundle. That bundle is typically priced at $559 but is now available for $509.

Although Microsoft has found itself trailing Sony’s PlayStation 5 in sales for current generation consoles, the company is optimistic about the future now that it has weathered a court challenge by the FTC over its acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The deal promises to bring more exclusive games to the Xbox family of consoles and bolster its Xbox Game Pass subscription game program.

If you need a display to go along with your gaming console, check out our comprehensive guide on the best monitors for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

And if you're looking for more savings, check out our Prime Day Live blog and list of best Prime Day tech deals.