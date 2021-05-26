MSI Curved 1440p @ 144Hz Monitor Hits New $269 Low

Curved monitors that run 1440p resolution at 144Hz or higher are some of the most popular, best gaming monitors you can find, and now you can get one from MSI for under $280. The Optix MAG27CQ has all of these feature and is now for sale at Amazon for a new low of $269.

This display does use a VA panel rather than the increasingly common IPS, which tends to have stronger colors and viewing angles. However, VA is known for better contrast. This MSI claims a 3,000:1 spec, which is more than 3 times what the typical IPS monitor has. Plus, don't forget that curved screen, which has an 1800R curvature.

MSI Optix MAG27CQ: was $399, now $297 at Newegg

This MSI monitor uses Freesync to address screen tearing and comes with a height, tilt and swivel adjustable stand. It also works with a 75 x 75mm VESA mount. It also has one each of an HDMI port, DisplayPort connection and DVI port.

