MSI’s GeForce AERO ITX 12G OC RTX 3060 GPU Drops to $279 at Newegg

Memorial Day weekend sales are in full swing and it seems to be a great time to snag an RTX 3060 graphics card. Right now, you can find the MSI GeForce AERO ITX 12G OC RTX 3060 GPU for just $279, down from its usual price of $364 at Newegg.

With newer graphics cards on the horizon, it’s not hard to find quality ones from recent generations at a moderate discount. This particular edition uses PCIe Gen 4 interfaces and can reach a maximum speed of 1792 MHz.

The MSI GeForce AERO ITX 12G OC RTX 3060 GPU comes with 12GB of GDDR6. According to MSI, it has a total of 3584 CUDA cores. For a graphics card in its class, this graphics card makes for a worthy upgrade along with a price that’s fairly notable for anyone shopping on a budget.

Users have a few video outputs to take advantage of including three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 output. The card is capable of outputting a maximum digital resolution of 7680 x 4320px.

Visit the MSI GeForce AERO ITX 12G OC RTX 3060 GPU product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. It’s not clear for how long this discount will be made available.