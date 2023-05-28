MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB GPU Only $319 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, users can purchase the MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT GPU for one of its best prices to date. It usually goes for around $389 but right now it’s marked down to $329. It includes a $10 rebate card that will take the price down to $319.

This graphics card lands as a mid to upper-mid-range GPU performance-wise in our GPU hierarchy tests . We tested cards in this series along with newly released GPUs (for example, RTX 4090, etc) as well as legacy graphics cards (GTX 980, etc). Most other RX 6750 XT 12GB graphics cards cost around $400 so this deal is quite worth a look compared to others like it on the market.

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB GDDR6: was $389, now $319 at Newegg

This graphics card from MSI comes with 12GB of GDDR6. It features two fans for cooling and supports PCIe 4.0. Users have three DisplayPort 1.4 ports to take advantage of as well as one HDMI 2.1 port. It can reach performance speeds as high as 2618 MHz under optimal conditions.

The MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT GPU first debuted in May of 2022. It’s part of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and comes with two fans for cooling. It uses 12GB of GDDR6 and is PCIe 4.0 compatible.

Users can expect performance speeds around 2512 MHz with 2618 MHz being reachable with boost clock enabled. There are three DisplayPort 1.4 ports available as well as one HDMI 2.1 port. The MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT GPU can output a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320px.

Visit the MSI Mech Radeon RX 6750 XT GPU product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Don’t forget to use the $10 rebate card to redeem the full offer. It’s not clear for how long the discount will be made available.