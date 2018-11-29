MSI Radeon RX 580 8GB Price Falls to $165

(Image credit: MSI)

Continuing with the hardware discounts this Cyber Monday week, MSI's Radeon RX 580 8GB has dropped to $165. The graphics card normally retails for $200, but you save $35 by applying the code EMCEERY39 at checkout and mailing in the $20 rebate card afterwards. To put the icing on the cake, AMD is offering two free AAA titles with the GPU, your choice from Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5.

Although AMD recently released its Radeon RX 590 graphics card, the Radeon RX 580 is still a better deal, especially when you're able to find it with such an attractive price tag. The Radeon RX 580's closet competitor is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, but you can rarely find it below the $200 mark.

The MSI Radeon RX 580 8GB sports 2,304 stream processors and comes with a 1,340MHz boost clock. There's also 8GB of GDDR5 memory ticking at 2000MHz (8000MHz effective) across the 256-bit memory bus. This model in particular measures 198 x 112 x 40 mm and occupies two PCI slots, so it should fit in the majority of computer cases on the market.

The MSI Radeon RX 580 8GB features a 185W TDP (thermal design power) rating and powers through a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The graphics card will work fine in systems with a decent and reputable 500W power supply. On the video output front, the MSI Radeon RX 580 8GB comes equipped with three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and an HDMI 2.0b port to support up to four displays.

More Holiday Deals Coverage