MSI Releases Full Range of Evangelion PC Components

MSI has released its full range of special edition Evangelion anime inspired components. These products are the fruit of a collaborative project that was first announced back at CES. To mark the release of these parts, the firm live streamed a full two-hour build yesterday. MSI also shared a slick video of the finished Evangelion build and we have embedded it below.

To come up with these designs, MSI collaborated with Evangelion e: Project. The Khara licensed component designs are inspired by the famed Evangelion Unit-01 (also known as EVA 01 Test Type) giant mechanoid. It doesn't take long to notice that the signature purple of the EVA 01 mechanoid unit is widely used alongside black as the base color of these components.

The case really does the best job in communicating the EVA 01 aesthetic, and this is appropriate as it will be what you see the most of. In addition to the inspired color scheme of the case, there are hatch marks, logos, and an outline sketch of the mechanoid, plus other motifs. The aRGB lighting of the case also helps make this system a showpiece, and MSI describes it as an "aRGB showroom" for your PC components.

As we reported back in January, during CES 2022, MSI's special edition Evangelion PC components are specifically the following:

MSI MAG B660 Tomahawk EVA e-Project motherboard

MSI MAG Coreliquid C240 EVA e-Project AiO CPU cooler

MSI A650BN EVA e-Project power supply

MSI Gungnir 110R EVA e-Project PC case

The build could have been even more of a special edition if MSI hadn't been so partisan to escew the inclusion of the new Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 O24G Evangelion Edition. But the MSI team used a perfectly respectable GPU which they said was good for esports in the form of the MSI Gaming Trio. Moreover, with its own GPUs to sell, it wouldn't make business sense for MSI to have added an Asus GPU to this system.

MSI x Evangelion e: Project Availability

MSI says that the EVA 01 inspired PC components featured in the video are available straight away and on the shelves in the US and Taiwan now. Those in Japan and the Pacific regions can get their hands on this gear by the end of May. Those residing in Europe and Latin America will have to wait until July for this anime tribute treats.

In a listing in Taiwan, we see that the full set of MSI x Evangelion e: Project components bullet pointed above retails at TWD 17,960 ($610), with 30 sets available.