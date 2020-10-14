MSI’s Fantastic 300Hz Gaming Laptop Is Cheaper Than Ever

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Premium gaming laptops have the kind of specs that make players drool, and, if you’re lucky, it might even look expensive too. In our MSI GE66 Raider review , the laptop earned 4.5 stars, our Editor’s Choice Award and now sits atop our Best Gaming Laptops page. As one of the best Prime Day deals on tech , Prime members can now get this high-end system on sale for $2,500 .

The GE66 Raider in question has all the same specs as the one we reviewed, except it has a lower-grade Intel Core i7-10875H instead of the Intel Core i9-10980HK we tested. You still get an ultra-fast Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card, however, which should enable you to hit over 240 frames per second (fps) with the right settings in eSports titles and relish in the screen’s impressive 300 Hz refresh rate.

MSI GE66 Raider: was $2,800, now $2,500 @ Amazon

The MSI GE66 Raider is one of today’s most high-end gaming laptops. It also features 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, so you should have everything needed for serious gaming. And the beautiful RGB base and keyboard don’t hurt either.View Deal

This laptop is as beautiful on the outside as it is on the inside. There are other gaming laptops with RGB bases and keyboards, but the GE66 Raider’s RGB bar with its beveled glass casing is a sight to behold, making the laptop’s appearance worthy of the price tag.

