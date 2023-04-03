Multiple Vendors List Nvidia RTX 4070 Boards Early

It isn't uncommon for hardware makers and retailers to list yet-to-be-announced products weeks before they should officially start selling. It looks like this trend is repeating with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070. At least four vendors are already listing their RTX 4070-badged products, perhaps as a way to generate buzz and interest among consumers ahead of their official release, as noticed by @momomo_us and @harukaze5719.



MSI briefly listed its GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X 12G graphics board on its website. The listing indicated that the product would carry 12GB of memory onboard and would feature a cooling system with two fans suggesting that we are dealing with a fairly compact graphics card, one of the first for the Ada Lovelace microarchitecture. Obviously, this is a preliminary listing, but since it is an official website, we can be more or less sure that it accurately reflects what MSI plans to offer. That said, take the news with a pinch of salt until the official release date arrives.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Based on listings from a retailer, it seems that MSI also intends to release GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X (with a bigger cooler), two Suprim-branded models, and two Gaming-badged boards aimed at enthusiasts and which are more than likely to enter the ranks of some of the best graphics cards available. So far, MSI and its partners seem to be offering at least eight GeForce RTX 4070 boards, which is a rather broad line-up. Prices of Geforce RTX 4070 offerings from MSI are likely to be significantly higher than the $599 allegedly recommended by Nvidia, though preliminary listed products tend to be overpriced in general.



Meanwhile, Gainward, Palit, and PNY also appear to prep multiple GeForce RTX 4070 versions, though these companies (or rather their partners) have yet to reveal more details about their offerings.



Listings of multiple GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards weeks before launch could suggest that the product will be widely available right after the formal launch. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 reportedly uses a cut-down version of the AD103 graphics processing unit with 5888 active CUDA cores, a chip that has been in mass production since late summer 2022. By now, the GPU developer should have plenty of silicon qualified for GeForce RTX 4070, so makers of graphics cards will have plenty of graphics chips to build products on.