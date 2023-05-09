New Philips Monitor Features an E-Paper Side Panel

Philips has launched an innovative new monitor product combining IPS and E-Paper display panels. The new Philips 24B1D5600 features a 23.8-inch IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 pixels, plus a 13.3-inch 1200 x 1600 pixels E-Paper display. Its dual displays are connected with a hinge for viewing angle adjustment and centered on the supplied pedestal stand, with a good selection of I/O.
E-Paper (or E-Ink) displays have some great USPs for certain types of work and content creation. However, for those not wanting to jump into the E-Ink universe with both feet and are on the hunt for a neatly integrated solution, Philips has devised the 24B1D5600 monitor.
Philips says the monitor is for workers who commonly read a lot of content from their screens. It suggests that the E-Paper display with its lack of harsh backlighting, anti-glare, no flickering, and no blue light will help avoid eye strain. Commonly, users might "view vivid colors on the big screen and read long documents on the E-Paper screen," reckons Philips. In summary, Philips says the dual display will be a boon to productivity, ergonomics, and, thanks to the low power usage of E-Paper, sustainability.
To use the Philips 24B1D5600 monitor, you will need to plug in both displays independently. The larger color display uses a DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, Power delivery), while the e-Paper screen has just a USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, Power delivery). As well as the physical 45-degree hinge connecting the monitors, you can use Philips SmartRemote software to control the E-Paper display with "an easy to use on-screen menu" with zooming, searching, and page switching controls.
The product sounds very interesting as one of the first of these types of hybrid offerings. However, when we look at the specs, we feel Philips could have made a more convincing effort. With its claims about ergonomics and productivity, we can't help but feel the 23.4-inch color IPS section of this product is a bit small. Many consider 27 inches to be the 1440p sweet spot. Moreover, the IPS panel Philips has chosen has a puny 250 nits of maximum brightness. Its best refresh / response times of 75 Hz / 4ms G2G are adequate for office productivity.
|
IPS panel
|
E-Paper panel
|
size
|
23.8-inch diagonal
|
13.3-inch diagonal
|
resolution
|
2560 x 1440 (16:9)
|
1200 x 1500 (3:4)
|
density
|
123 ppi
|
150 ppi
|
refresh
|
48 - 75 Hz
|
--
|
colors
|
16.7 M (6 bit + Hi FRC)
|
4-bit grey
The Philips 24B1D5600 monitor also has hub functionality and a useful stand. Its hub provides USB 3.2 Gen 2 / 10 Gbps, USB-C upstream x 1, USB-A downstream x 4 (with one fast charge B.C 1.2), RJ45: Ethernet LAN up to 1G, Wake on LAN, and Audio out. Meanwhile, the stand can be adjusted for height (100mm), swivel (45 degrees), and Tilt (-5 to 23 degrees).
A quick search suggests that the Philips 24B1D5600 has already been available in Asia for some weeks, priced at a little over the equivalent of $600. We don't have specific US pricing or availability at the time of writing. However, it is more of a curiosity than something that is going to have mainstream appeal, so we advise readers to check our Best Computer Monitors 2023 feature for monitor options.