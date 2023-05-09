New Philips Monitor Features an E-Paper Side Panel

Philips has launched an innovative new monitor product combining IPS and E-Paper display panels. The new Philips 24B1D5600 features a 23.8-inch IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 pixels, plus a 13.3-inch 1200 x 1600 pixels E-Paper display. Its dual displays are connected with a hinge for viewing angle adjustment and centered on the supplied pedestal stand, with a good selection of I/O.

E-Paper (or E-Ink) displays have some great USPs for certain types of work and content creation. However, for those not wanting to jump into the E-Ink universe with both feet and are on the hunt for a neatly integrated solution, Philips has devised the 24B1D5600 monitor.

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips says the monitor is for workers who commonly read a lot of content from their screens. It suggests that the E-Paper display with its lack of harsh backlighting, anti-glare, no flickering, and no blue light will help avoid eye strain. Commonly, users might "view vivid colors on the big screen and read long documents on the E-Paper screen," reckons Philips. In summary, Philips says the dual display will be a boon to productivity, ergonomics, and, thanks to the low power usage of E-Paper, sustainability.

To use the Philips 24B1D5600 monitor, you will need to plug in both displays independently. The larger color display uses a DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, Power delivery), while the e-Paper screen has just a USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, Power delivery). As well as the physical 45-degree hinge connecting the monitors, you can use Philips SmartRemote software to control the E-Paper display with "an easy to use on-screen menu" with zooming, searching, and page switching controls.

(Image credit: Philips)

The product sounds very interesting as one of the first of these types of hybrid offerings. However, when we look at the specs, we feel Philips could have made a more convincing effort. With its claims about ergonomics and productivity, we can't help but feel the 23.4-inch color IPS section of this product is a bit small. Many consider 27 inches to be the 1440p sweet spot. Moreover, the IPS panel Philips has chosen has a puny 250 nits of maximum brightness. Its best refresh / response times of 75 Hz / 4ms G2G are adequate for office productivity.

Swipe to scroll horizontally IPS panel E-Paper panel size 23.8-inch diagonal 13.3-inch diagonal resolution 2560 x 1440 (16:9) 1200 x 1500 (3:4) density 123 ppi 150 ppi refresh 48 - 75 Hz -- colors 16.7 M (6 bit + Hi FRC) 4-bit grey

The Philips 24B1D5600 monitor also has hub functionality and a useful stand. Its hub provides USB 3.2 Gen 2 / 10 Gbps, USB-C upstream x 1, USB-A downstream x 4 (with one fast charge B.C 1.2), RJ45: Ethernet LAN up to 1G, Wake on LAN, and Audio out. Meanwhile, the stand can be adjusted for height (100mm), swivel (45 degrees), and Tilt (-5 to 23 degrees).

A quick search suggests that the Philips 24B1D5600 has already been available in Asia for some weeks, priced at a little over the equivalent of $600. We don't have specific US pricing or availability at the time of writing. However, it is more of a curiosity than something that is going to have mainstream appeal, so we advise readers to check our Best Computer Monitors 2023 feature for monitor options.