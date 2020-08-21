Acer's 27-Inch 144Hz Monitor Brings You to 1440p for $280

To get the best gaming monitor experience, 144 Hz has become a gold standard. Throw 1440p resolution into the mix, and you have something to brag about. That's why we’re excited that Newegg is selling Acer's 144 Hz QHD monitor for just $279.99, down from its usual $370.



The Acer Nitro VG270U monitor is a 27-inch monitor with AMD FreeSync and a max 144 Hz refresh rate at 2560 x 1440 resolution. This discounted screen also has built-in speakers, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort connectio and touts a 1ms response time. It also works with 100 x 100mm VESA mounts.

If you've been waiting to make the move from a 1080p display to something sharper but don't want to spend a hefty amount of cash on a 4K screen, this Acer deal is worth a look.