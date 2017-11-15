Overclocking Returns To Origin PC EON, ND, NS Laptops With Intel Core i7-8700K

Origin PC announced that its EON, ND, and NS gaming laptops would now be equipped with new Intel 8th generation (Coffee Lake) Core i7 processors. In addition, these new versions sport a returning feature in the form of CPU overclocking.

The EON, ND, and NS laptops are all Clevo-designed shells, with Origin PC rebranding them and equipping the CPU, memory, and storage. Fitting these heavy-duty laptops with desktop processors has been commonplace since the debut of Intel’s Skylake architecture, with many custom shops offering these rebranded laptops with their respective personal touches.

Origin PC’s Skylake-equipped versions of these laptops were initially overclockable, a feature that Origin PC didn’t offer with the Kaby Lake iterations. However, the new versions feature Intel’s 8th generation K-series processors, and Origin PC is again offering professional overclocking services with these devices. The company explained that improved thermal pads and heatsinks are the key to the return of the overclocking service.

The EON15-X, EON17-X, EON17-SLX, NS-15, NS-17, and ND-17 can all be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-8700K processor and 64GB of DDR4-3000 memory. The EON15-X and NS-15, EON17-X and NS17, and EON17-SLX and ND-17 pair up with each other and split off from there with graphics, display, and storage options.

The EON15-X and NS-15 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 graphics card and features a 15.6” 1920 x 1080 matte display with G-Sync onboard. The EON17-X and NS-17 step it up a notch with up to a GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X graphics card and two different display options–a 17.3” 1920 x 1080 120Hz panel or a 17.3” 3840 x 2160 matte display, both of which feature G-Sync. The EON17-SLX and ND-17 can house up to two GeForce GTX 1080s in SLI and features the same display options as its single-GPU 17-inch counterparts (the EON17-X and NS-17).

For storage, the EON15-X, NS-15, EON17-X, and NS-17 can all be fitted with up to two 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 (striped) or 1 (mirrored). The beefier EON17-SLX and ND-17 can be equipped with up to three 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 or 1.

USB connectivity also sets each pair of models apart, with the EON15-X and NS-15 featuring two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, three USB 3.0 ports, and a USB 2.0 port. The EON17-X and NS-17 feature two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports and four USB 3.0 ports. The EON17-SLX and ND-17 has two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports and five USB 3.0 ports.

The Origin PC EON15-X, NS-15, EON17-X, NS-17, EON17-SLX, and ND-17 are available now from the company’s website, starting at $1,896, $1,937, $1,935, $1,967, $2,155, and $2,194, respectively.