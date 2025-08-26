Core i9-14900KF overclocked to 9.13 GHz to become the highest clocked CPU of all time — 13 MHz faster than the previous record holder

News
By published

9,130.33 MHz to be exact

Overclocked Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU
(Image credit: HWBot/wytiwx)

The Intel Core i9-14900KF, which was once considered one of the best CPUs, has achieved the status of the fastest processor — through overclocking, of course. Chinese overclocker wytiwx (as reported by Uniko's Hardware) has successfully overclocked the Core i9-14900KF to 9,130.33 MHz with liquid helium, thereby establishing a new world record in processor frequency, as officially validated by HWBot.

AMD's FX-series processors were not highly regarded in their time, as they struggled to compete effectively with their Intel counterparts. However, models such as the FX-8150 (codenamed Zambezi) or the FX-8370 (codenamed Vishera) made a name for themselves in the extreme overclocking circles. In fact, the FX-8370 had one of the longest reigns in the processor frequency category.

See more CPUs News
TOPICS
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.