Corsair’s Stylish Black Mirrored Tempered-Glass RGB Case Is $60 Off

Your case says a lot about your PC building personality. Are you more serious, sleek and efficient or all about the flash? If you’re part of the latter category, you’ll be pleased to hear the Corsair Crystal Series 570X RGB case is currently on sale at Newegg ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The black, red and white versions are all at a discount, but the most showstopping design “Mirror Black” comes at the biggest discount: $139.99 after $20 rebate card.

- Get the Corsair Crystal Series 570X RGB ATX PC Case for $139.99 (reg. $199.99).

As mentioned, the 570X comes in four different colors, but Mirror Black has always been the most expensive with an MSRP of $199.99. With Newegg’s sale you can finally feel less guilty about paying for appearances. Without any lights on, the 570X RGB in Mirror Black looks like a stylish PC case made of, well, mirrors. With RGB lights activated, it goes from looking cool to being mesmerizing.

With the mirrored tempered glass, all your components will be on display for you and passersby to appreciate. And if those components come with some RGB of their own, the show’s even more lively.

The 570X RGB comes with three SP120 RGB fans, plus an LED controller for selecting dozens of preset effects. The RGB fans are also compatible with Corsair Link software if you buy the Corsair Lighting Node Pro.

The case can hold up to six fans and 360mm, 280mm or 120mm radiators. The fan trays are removable from the front and top for making PC building a breeze. A vertical GPU mount (you’ll need you own PCI-e riser cable) can also come in handy when it’s time to install your graphics card.

Should You Buy This Case?

Before committing to the 570X RGB in any color, be sure to read our review of the Corsair Crystal 570X (the non-RGB version) for in-depth looks at building and performance. Our testing found that this case gets good ventilation and dust filtration. However you might have trouble getting to the power supply filter.

Photo Credits: Newegg

