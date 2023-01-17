Pick up a 17-Inch RTX 3060 Powered MSI Katana for $1,129: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Slice a discount off this Katana

With a name like the 'Katana' you hope it will help you cut through all the enemies in your game, but, luckily it looks like the Katana has had a chunk a of money sliced off the price. You can pick up MSI's Katana GF76 for $1,129 from Target (opens in new tab), and with a 17-inch IPS screen, 12th Gen Intel CPU and RTX 3060 this gaming laptop should be able to play all of the latest games comfortably and could be a contender for one of the best gaming laptops under $1.500 (opens in new tab).

The price of the Gigabyte M28U 4K monitor has dropped to $509 at Newegg (opens in new tab) if you use promo code DYMCNA7256. The M28U comes with a KVM switch, HDMI 2.1 support, and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. 

Another gaming laptop deal today as Best Buy drop the price off the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop to $1,699 (opens in new tab). This laptop is a gaming beast with a powerful Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card inside. Other specs include an Intel CPU and a 15-inch screen. 

MSI Katana GF76 17-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,129 at Target

MSI Katana GF76 17-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,129 at Target (opens in new tab) (was $1,499)
The MSI Katana GF76 not only has a large 17.3-inch IPS screen, but also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and a pokey Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Other specs include 16GBs of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K:  now $509 at Newegg

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $509 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $649)
This 28-inch, 4K 144Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support and USB Type-C. Use code DYMCNA7256 for a $20 discount.

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) gaming laptop: now $1,699 at Best Buy

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) gaming laptop: now $1,699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $2,799)
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit):  now $169 at Newegg

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit): now $169 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $229)
Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit) now $169 at Newegg (was $249) Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

AOC CQ27G2 Curved 27-inch QHD: now $219 at Amazon

AOC CQ27G2 Curved 27-inch QHD: now $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $289)
This monitor from AOC features a curved VA panel with a 2K resolution. It's AMD FreeSync certified and has a notable refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of just 1ms.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

