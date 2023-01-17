Pick up a 17-Inch RTX 3060 Powered MSI Katana for $1,129: Real Deals

With a name like the 'Katana' you hope it will help you cut through all the enemies in your game, but, luckily it looks like the Katana has had a chunk a of money sliced off the price. You can pick up MSI's Katana GF76 for $1,129 from Target (opens in new tab), and with a 17-inch IPS screen, 12th Gen Intel CPU and RTX 3060 this gaming laptop should be able to play all of the latest games comfortably and could be a contender for one of the best gaming laptops under $1.500 (opens in new tab).

The price of the Gigabyte M28U 4K monitor has dropped to $509 at Newegg (opens in new tab) if you use promo code DYMCNA7256. The M28U comes with a KVM switch, HDMI 2.1 support, and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

Another gaming laptop deal today as Best Buy drop the price off the MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop to $1,699 (opens in new tab). This laptop is a gaming beast with a powerful Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card inside. Other specs include an Intel CPU and a 15-inch screen.

The MSI Katana GF76 not only has a large 17.3-inch IPS screen, but also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and a pokey Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Other specs include 16GBs of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This 28-inch, 4K 144Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support and USB Type-C. Use code DYMCNA7256 for a $20 discount.

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit) now $169 at Newegg (was $249) Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

This monitor from AOC features a curved VA panel with a 2K resolution. It's AMD FreeSync certified and has a notable refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of just 1ms.

