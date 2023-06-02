Pick Up a Radeon RX 6600 XT At Its Lowest-Ever Price: Real Deals

Down to its lowest-ever price, the ASRock Phantom Gaming D Radeon RX 6600 XT is now only $224. The RX 6600 XT is one of the best graphics cards for gaming on a budget and although it doesn't provide great ray-tracing performance, it more than makes up for it in pure rasterization power. See our GPU hierarchy for details on how it compares to other similar GPUs and also check out our review of the RX 6600 XT for benchmarks and thoughts on this card.

Receiving a tidy discount over at Newegg is the Asus TUF Gaming B760M-Plus WiFi D4 motherboard - now only $144 when you use the promotional code ERECT223 at the checkout. This LGA 1700 socketed mobo can host Intel 12th and 13th-generation CPUs and is compatible with DDR4 memory.

For fans of productivity peripherals the Logitech MX Keys S combo pack is reduced to $179 and also comes with a free Logitech Studio Series desk mat worth $20. The combo offer consists of an MX Master 3S mouse, MX Keys S keyboard, and MX Palm Rest. To receive the $20 discount, use coupon code SPRATT at the checkout.

ASRock Phantom Gaming D Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB: now $224 at Newegg with promo code (was $249)

With 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory and a 128-Bit memory bus, the RX 6600 XT has a bandwidth of 256GB/s. The 6600 XT also features 2048 stream processors and a clock speed of 1968MHz. Cooling is provided by a triple-fan setup.



See our review of the Radeon RX 6600 XT for more information on this budget-friendly GPU.



Use code SSCT233 for a $25 discount.

Asus TUF Gaming B760M-Plus WiFi D4: now $144 at Newegg with promo code (was $189)

This motherboard supports DDR4 RAM and the LGA 1700 socket format for Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPUs. This board comes with USB-C connectivity and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. Use code ERECT223 for a $25 discount.

Logitech MX Keys S Combo Pack: now $179 at Logitech with coupon code (was $199)

For productivity lovers, the MX Master and Keys range of peripherals has been a favorite for a long time. This combo pack comes with an MX Master 3S mouse, MX Keys S keyboard, MX Palm Rest, and a free Logitech Studio Series desk mat. Use coupon code SPRATT for a $20 discount.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,599)

With a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this gaming laptop is a capable gaming machine for playing anywhere.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15: now $1,649 at Best Buy (was $2,199)

The ROG Zephyrus 15 sports a 1440p QHD 15.6-inch screen and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

