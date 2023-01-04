Pick Up an Asus VivoBook 16X For Just $449: Real Deals

If you're looking for a sleek budget laptop for studying and general internet usage then this Asus VivoBook 16X for just $449 (opens in new tab) could be of interest. With a 16-inch FHD WUXGA display that has a 16:10 screen ratio, and a pokey AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU with Radeon Vega 7 graphics.

Building a budget gaming PC? Have a think about going AMD with a cheap AM4 motherboard and this AMD Ryzen 5 5500 for $98 (opens in new tab). See our CPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) for an idea of the Ryzen 5 5500s performance and place compared to similar CPUs. Also, see our review of the Ryzen 5 5500 (opens in new tab) and how it gives competent gaming and application performance at this price point.

Go compact with this Corsair K65 Mini 60% keyboard for only $54 (opens in new tab). Having a small form factor keyboard can reveal a lot of extra space on your desk, and is great for creating more room for your mouse when gaming - but there are some downsides. If you're used to using a number pad and dedicated F-keys - using a 60% keyboard can take some getting used to.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 16X: now $449 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $549)

With a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display that has a 16:10 screen ratio the Asus VivoBook is a good nominee for browsing and studying. Contained in the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU with Radeon Vega 7 Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5500: now $98 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K65 Mini 60% Keyboard: now $54 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $109)

Maximise desk space with this 60% mechanical keyboard from Corsair. With Cherry MX RGB Red mechanical key switches, 8,000Hz hyper-polling, per-key RGB backlighting, and PBT Keycaps. With the K65 Mini, you get a lot of keyboard features set in a tiny form factor. Save more with promo code SSCN425

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15: now $1,199 at eBay (opens in new tab) (was $1,499)

You can grab the Asus TUF Dash on Best Buy's eBay store with 20% off. This 15.6-inch laptop contains an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Not only that but this laptop also comes with 16GBs of the latest DDR5 RAM and 512GBs of SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G34WQC 34-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $369 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $449)

The Gigabyte G34WQC has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a VA panel that also sports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This monitor also has an aggressive 1500R curve for more immersion whilst gaming. Save more with promo code UYRCN3282

