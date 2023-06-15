Pick up the Intel Core i5-13500 Back at Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

A good price for performance CPU

If you're on the hunt for a great CPU deal to pair with a budget gaming or productivity PC then consider this excellent deal on Intel's Core i5-13500 processor for just $209 - a return to its lowest ever price. With the i5-13500 you're getting 14 cores and integrated UHD graphics for close to 200 bucks. 

At the lowest price I've seen this monitor, Dell has their G2723H gaming monitor on sale for $149. You get a lot of features for this low price including a super fast 280Hz refresh rate, a quality IPS panel, and 27 inches of real estate. It's hard to find 1080p monitors with these specs for this low price.

A small promotional code at Newegg sees the 2TB WD Black SN850X drop to just $135. We've seen the cost of SSDs drop over and over as of late and I'm overjoyed that the bigger capacity drives are becoming more affordable - especially with the ever-growing file size of the latest big games. This is one of the best SSDs on the market with impressive read/write speeds of 7300/6600 MB/s.

See more of today's Real Deals further down the page.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i5-13500 CPU: now $209 at Amazon

Intel Core i5-13500 CPU: now $209 at Amazon (was $285)
The Core i5-13500 has 14 cores consisting of 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores, making this a great budget option for either a productivity or gaming PC. This processor comes with integrated UHD Graphics 770, with a 24MB L3 cache and a clock speed of up to 4.8 GHz.  The Core i5-13500 packs a punch at this reduced price point. 

View Deal
Dell G2723H Gaming Monitor: now $149 at Dell

Dell G2723H Gaming Monitor: now $149 at Dell (was $369)
A gaming monitor aimed at fast action games, the Dell G2723H is capable of up to 280Hz OC refresh rates on its 27-inch FHD IPS panel. 

View Deal
2TB WD Black SN850X: now $135 at Newegg

2TB WD Black SN850X: now $135 at Newegg with promo code  (was $199)
This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. Use code SSCTA532 for a $5 discount.

View Deal
27-Inch Aopen HC5 Curved Gaming Monitor: now $135 at Acer

27-Inch Aopen HC5 Curved Gaming Monitor: now $135 at Acer with promo code (was $249)
Thanks to a discount and the use of code GRADS10 at the checkout you can pick up this monitor for $135 before shipping and applicable taxes.
With an aggressive 1500R curve and VA panel, this QHD gaming monitor also sports 250nits brightness and a 75Hz refresh rate. It's certainly not the highest refresh rate, but it's a fantastic price for a 27-inch QHD screen for a budget gaming setup.

MSI Spatium M450 SSD: now $32 at Newegg

1TB MSI Spatium M450 SSD: now $32 at Newegg with promo code (was $44)
The MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 3600/3000 Mbps. This edition is compatible with PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces.
Use code SSCTA526 for a $5 discount.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.