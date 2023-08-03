PowerColor RX 7800 XT Listing Confirms 3,840 Shaders, 16GB VRAM

The Radeon RX 7800 XT has yet to launch officially. However, according to PowerColor's latest misstep, the upcoming RDNA 3 graphics card has what it takes to be one of the best graphics cards. The vendor (via All The Watts!) has accidentally listed the Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ahead of AMD's announcement.

The information on the Radeon RX 7800 XT comes from one of AMD's trusted partners. The product page could be a placeholder, so throw a pinch of salt over the specifications. In fact, PowerColor has placed a small disclaimer at the bottom of the product page.

"The entire information provided herein are for reference only. PowerColor reserves the right to modify or revise the content at anytime without prior notice," wrote the vendor on the Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT's product page.

Image 1 of 5 Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Image credit: PowerColor) Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Image credit: PowerColor) Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Image credit: PowerColor) Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Image credit: PowerColor) Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Image credit: PowerColor)

The Radeon RX 7800 XT reportedly features 3,840 stream processors, equal to 60 RDNA 3 compute units, and an equal number of ray accelerators. The silicon inside the Radeon RX 7800 XT remains to be confirmed. However, early speculation is that the Radeon RX 7800 series would leverage a new Navi 32 silicon. Unfortunately, the PowerColor leak doesn't corroborate or dispel the speculation.

Assuming that PowerColor's specifications are accurate, the Radeon RX 7800 XT may feature 16% fewer stream processors than the existing Radeon RX 6800 XT. However, the former is on the latest RDNA 3 microarchitecture that offers improved performance. Comparing to the widely available Radeon RX 7900 XT, the Radeon RX 7800 XT has 25% less stream processors.

Radeon RX 7800 XT Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Radeon RX 7900 XT Radeon RX 7900 GRE Radeon RX 7800 XT Radeon RX 6800 XT Stream Processors 5,376 5,120 3,840 4,608 Game Clock (MHz) 2,025 1,880 ? 2,015 Boost Clock (MHz) 2,394 2,245 ? 2,250 Memory 20GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory Speed (Gbps) 20 18 18 16 Memory Interface 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) 800 576 576 512

The Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (RX 7800 XT 16G-E/OC) operates with a 2,210 MHz game clock and a 2,520 MHz boost clock in the default standard and silent mode. In OC mode, the game and boost clock speeds scale up to 2,255 MHz and 2,565 MHz, respectively. It doesn't make much sense to compare clock speeds now since the Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT comes with a factory overclock. As it looks now, custom Radeon RX 7800 XT clocks just as well as the custom Radeon RX 7900 XT that are on the market.

PowerColor's listing reveals that the Radeon RX 7800 XT has a similar memory subsystem as the Radeon RX 7900 GRE that recently came out of the oven. The 16GB of GDDR6 memory checks in at 18 Gbps with a 256-bit bus. As a result, the Radeon RX 7800 XT sports a maximum memory bandwidth of 576 GB/s, the same as the Radeon RX 7900 GRE.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT is almost identical to the Radeon RX 6800 XT in terms of the memory design. The biggest difference maker is the faster 18 Gbps memory, giving the Radeon RX 7800 XT a 12.5% higher memory bandwidth over the current Radeon RX 6800 XT.

(Image credit: PowerColor)

Surprisingly, PowerColor didn't share the TDP for the Radeon RX 7800 XT. The graphics card depends on two 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with PowerColor, recommending an 800W power supply unit as the minimum. Based on the power connector layout, the Radeon RX 7800 XT probably has a TDP between 250W and 300W. The previous Radeon RX 6800 XT (300W) also has dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The display outputs, on the other hand, mostly stayed the same. At least from PowerColor, the Radeon RX 7800 XT features three DisplayPort 2.1 outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port. The caveat is that you can only use two DisplayPort 2.1 outputs simultaneously.

In the company's quarterly earnings call, AMD recently confirmed that "new enthusiast-class" graphics cards based on RDNA 3 will launch in Q3. That means the Radeon RX 7800 XT should hit the retail market between August and September. Given PowerColor's slipup, we wouldn't be surprised if the new RDNA 3 landed this month.