Radeon RX 6900 XT Dips To $679, 32 Percent Below MSRP

AMD has published a list of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card deals on the company's blog (opens in new tab) (via Frank Azor (opens in new tab)). The Radeon RX 6900 XT, one of the best graphics cards, dropped to $679.99, $320, or 32% below the graphics card's official MSRP ($999.99).

The Radeon RX 6900 XT was the fastest graphics card from AMD's Big Navi family. However, the Radeon RX 6950 XT has since taken over as the flagship SKU. Nonetheless, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is still one of the top graphics cards on the market, and at $679, it's worth your consideration.

The only inconvenience is that the Radeon RX 6900 XT deal is only available through in-store pickup at Microcenter (opens in new tab). The retailer previously sold the PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (AXRX 6900 XT 16GBD6-M2DHC) for $1,199.99, but it's now up for grabs at $679.99. It's the same reference model that AMD ironically sells on its website at MSRP. The only difference is that the graphics card comes inside PowerColor packaging.

AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT wields the Navi 21 silicon with 80 compute units or 5,120 stream processors. The graphics card runs with a 1,825 MHz base clock but boasts a game clock and boost clock that peaks at 2,015 MHz and 2,250 MHz, respectively, under the right conditions. The Big Navi graphics card also wields 16GB of 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit memory interface to offer a whopping 512 GBps of memory bandwidth.

Performance-wise, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is just a hairline behind the Radeon RX 6950 XT and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Even with the latest Radeon deals, the cheapest Radeon RX 6950 XT still sells for $949.99 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. While we've also seen some price cuts on the GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) product stack, the lowest we've seen a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at is $740. If you absolutely need a mighty graphics card right now and can't wait for the next-generation AMD RDNA 3 or GeForce RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) offerings, the PowerColor's $679.99 Radeon RX 6900 XT is a good option.