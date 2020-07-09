AMD Radeon RX 5300 Spotted In New Dell XPS Desktop PC

The Radeon RX 5300 might be closing in on its launch as Dell recently lists the graphics card as an option for the company's latest XPS Desktop (8940) PC.

AMD deployed the Radeon RX 5300M in November of last year, but a desktop version has yet to touch ground. While Dell's listing doesn't specify a date, the Radeon RX 5300 is coming. It just remains to be seen whether the graphics card will be an OEM-exclusive model.

Given the Radeon RX 5300M's composition, the Radeon RX 5300 is presumed to use the Navi 14 die as well. If accurate, the graphics card should arrive with 1,408 Stream Processors (SPs). Thus far, the Radeon RX 5300 has shown to boost up to 1,900 MHz in a couple of benchmarks from last year. Dell was light on the details, but in materials sent to press, the manufacturer did confirm that the graphics card would feature 3GB of GDDR6 memory and be part of Dell's "post launch" plans for the XPS Desktop, alongside the RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT.

The Radeon RX 5300M has 14 Gbps memory across a 96-bit memory interface. If the Radeon RX 5300 follows the same recipe, then it can be able to pump out a memory bandwidth up to 168 GBps.

Like any other Navi-based graphics card, the Radeon RX 5300 should leverage the PCIe 4.0 interface. However, if it takes after the Radeon RX 5300M, the graphics card may be limited to a x8 connection, similar to the Radeon RX 5500 XT.

Desktop versions predominantly have a higher thermal limit in comparison to the mobile versions. While the Radeon RX 5300M is rated for 85W, we expect the Radeon RX 5300 to have more headroom. At any rate, the Radeon RX 5300 is an entry-level competitor, meaning its power requirements should be easy to meet. It would be reasonable to assume that the Radeon RX 5300 will be more than happy with a single 6-pin PCIe power connector.