Dell Gives XPS Desktop a Smaller Chassis with More Powerful Parts

Dell is refreshing its XPS Desktop with a new model, the 8940, which has a new, smaller chassis , along with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors paired with either Nvidia or AMD graphics cards . It starts at $649.99 and is available now in the United States and Canada.

The new design is meant to be reminiscent of what we saw Dell do with its XPS laptops, using a design that looks like the carbon fiber weave or woven glass palm rests on those machines. It comes in either mineral white or night sky (black).

CPU Up to Intel Core i9-10900K GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM Up to 128GB DDR-2666 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVme M.2 SSD and 2TB TB 7,200-RPM HDD Power Supply 360W or 500W Case 19 liters, mineral white or night sky Optical Drive Optional, DVD or Blu-ray Dimensions 14.5 x 12.1 x 6.7 inches Starting Price $649.99

In many ways, the chassis and system resemble the company’s gaming desktop, the Dell G5 . The power supply , which goes up to 500W, appears to be a server-style PSU. There are plenty of ports on the front, including a USB 3.1 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a headphone jack and an SD card reader. Those are a great convenience - that’s a lot of connectivity without having to reach behind your system. But in a shot showing all of the parts, it shows a non-standard motherboard to make that happen, so some upgrades may be difficult down the line.

While the CPU options are all 10th Gen Intel, the GPU choices are more flexible. On the Nvidia side, it starts at a GT 1030 and goes up to an RTX 2070 Super. For AMD, there will be only the Radeon RX 5600 at launch. Later on, the Radeon RX 5300, RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT will be options. This announcement confirms the RX 5300’s existence, as we had previously only seen rumors about it .

Where the XPS is most upgradeable is in storage. Its highest capacities mix an M.2 PCIe SSD and a spinning HDD, but there are four bays to add space later.