RTX 3070 Stock Tracker — Where to buy Nvidia’s Hottest Selling RTX GPU

Looking to pick up an RTX 3070? We hope you've packed some supplies, since you're going to be in for the long haul.

Speaking seriously, finding the best graphics cards in stock for anywhere close to their list price just feels like a one-in-a-million miracle right now. Like winning the lottery, but instead of getting money, you get a chance to spend money.

But it makes sense why you'd want to look for this particular GPU. Our glowing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 review shows why that’s the case. Excellent performance, cool and quiet operation, DLSS and ray tracing all at an equally impressive MSRP.

However, with a spec list like that and plenty of power, it should come as no surprise that stock is more than a little hard to come by. After all, the RTX 3070 outsold every other GPU in March of 2021. But we’re here to help by pointing you in the right direction of the best retailers to check when trying to pick up an RTX 3070.

Where to buy an RTX 3070 — at a glance

US RTX 3070 retailers: Amazon | B&H | Best Buy | Micro Center | Newegg | Nvidia

UK RTX 3070 retailers: Amazon UK | Currys PC World | eBuyer | Overclockers | Scan

Update April 23 — 7am PST/3PM BST

All the stock has dried up. Most recently, Best Buy had some RTX 3070 availability, which disappeared fast!

Where to buy the RTX 3070 in the US

RTX 3070 deals at Amazon

Amazon has a page that lists all of the RTX 3070 GPU options and, unsurprisingly, they’re all out of stock. But never fear, the best thing to do here is save some of them to your wish list for stock notifications and a better chance of successfully checking out!View Deal

RTX 3070 deals at B&H

Heading over to B&H, there are more options, starting with the $530 Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070, but there is no real stock notification sign ups here, so bookmark the pages if you’re committed.View Deal

RTX 3070 deals at Best Buy

A few SKUs available and Best Buy was the last place to have RTX 3070 stock available. Starting from the Founder’s Edition for $499, you can save these to your Best Buy account, but won’t have any stock notifications.View Deal

RTX 3070 deals at Newegg

Newegg has both the RTX 3070 graphics cards on their own and a whole bunch of bundles featuring RAM, CPUs and more. Of course, they’re all out of stock, but sign up for notifications.View Deal

RTX 3070 deals at Nvidia

Not only can you buy the RTX 3070 directly from Nvidia, but you can also check availability at all good retailers. No stock notification sign-ups though!View Deal

Where to buy the RTX 3070 in the UK

RTX 3070 deals at Amazon UK

Amazon has a page that lists all of the RTX 3070 GPU options and, unsurprisingly, they’re all out of stock. But never fear, the best thing to do here is save some of them to your wish list for stock notifications and a better chance of successfully checking out!View Deal

RTX 3070 deals at Currys PC World

Given the price increases we’re seeing over at Currys PC World, there may be some stock arriving soon. Don’t quote us on that though — just a prediction based on previous trends.View Deal

RTX 3070 deals at Overclockers

No stock notifications, but Overclockers does have a pretty deep selection of RTX 3070 GPUs, including even the beastier options with three fans.View Deal

RTX 3070 deals at eBuyer

With RTX 3070s from Asus, MSI and Gigabyte up for grabs, alongside pre-builds with the GPU included, eBuyer is a good place to go. Unfortunately, there are no stock update emails, but we will keep you updated on our Twitter.View Deal