Dueling CPU Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Intel Core i7-9700K Hit All-Time Lows

Newegg's latest sale, timed with Amazon Prime Day, has brought some of our favorite processors to all-time low prices.

The Intel Core i7-9700K, our favorite gaming CPU, is $349.99. It offers excellent gaming performance, solder TIM for imrpoved thermal transfer and strong single-threaded performance.

The Ryzen 7 2700 is $149.99, or 50% off of MSRP. It's a great price for a last-gen processor that works with a wide variety of motherboards with AM4 sockets. It comes with an Wraith Spire LED cooler as well.

