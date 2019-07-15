Dueling CPU Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Intel Core i7-9700K Hit All-Time Lows

Newegg's latest sale, timed with Amazon Prime Day, has brought some of our favorite processors to all-time low prices.

The Intel Core i7-9700K, our favorite gaming CPU, is $349.99. It offers excellent gaming performance, solder TIM for imrpoved thermal transfer and strong single-threaded performance.

The Ryzen 7 2700 is $149.99, or 50% off of MSRP. It's a great price for a last-gen processor that works with a wide variety of motherboards with AM4 sockets. It comes with an Wraith Spire LED cooler as well.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on ssdscpusgpus, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.

  • Fireball455
    The link for the Ryzen 7 2700 (to Newegg) doesn't have the price mentioned in the article, $149, but is a bit over $220. Amazon has that cpu with the cooler for ~$177.
