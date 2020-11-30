Sabrent's Crazy-Fast Rocket PCIe 4 SSD Now $149 for 1TB, Cheapest Ever

If you've got or are planning to build an AMD Ryzen desktop with a B550 or X570 motherboard, you can take advantage of the speed of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. These Gen 4 SSDs can read and write thousands of MBps faster than even the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSD, but normally they come at a high premium. For example, Samsung's 980 PRO costs a whopping $229 for 1TB.

However, today, you can get one of our favorite PCIe 4.0 SSDs, the Sabrent Rocket Q4 for just $149 for 1TB. That's a $65 discount, its lowest price ever and one of the best Cyber Monday SSD deals around. The Sabrent Rocket is rated for an impressive 5,000 MBps sequential reads and 4,400 MBps sequential writes.

We published a review of the Sabrent Rocket SSD a few months ago and gave it our Editor's Choice award for its speedy performance and power efficiency. Though we tested the 2TB capacity, it's rated for the same speeds as the 1TB capacity so they should perform similarly.

In our tests, the Sabrent rocket copied 100GB of files faster than any of its direct competitors and read a 15GB movie quicker than them also. It had the lowest latency on PC Mark 10 of any drive but the super-expensive Intel Optane SSD 905.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We were also really impressed by the software package that comes with the Sabrent Rocket. You get a free copy of Acronis True Image for cloning and backup, along with Sabrent's Control Panel application and Size Converter (for changing sector sizes). The drive has a strong 1800 TBW endurance too.

