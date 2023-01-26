Samsung Debuts Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Mini LED 144Hz 4K Gaming Monitor

Samsung announced several new gaming monitors at CES 2023, including the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9. However, the company held one additional release close to the vest until now: the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC), which could be a good candidate to land on our best 4K gaming monitor list.

The standout feature of the Odyssey Neo G7 is its use of a 43-inch Quantum Mini-LED panel, which is the first of its kind from Samsung. Samsung boasts of "ultra-fine and precise control" of the Mini LEDs and the richer black resulting from this technology. We've seen a surge in panels equipped with Mini LED and OLED technology, and we welcome these advancements as the prices have declined. In addition, to help minimize reflections, Samsung uses a matte finish on the panel.

Regarding specs, this is a run-of-the-mill 4K (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, a 1ms MPRT, 400 nits (typical) brightness, and VESA HDR 600 certification. As for connectivity, Samsung has you covered whether you want to pair the monitor with a high-end gaming rig or current-generation console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. You'll find two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 port. You'll also find two USB 3.0 ports along with dual 20-watt speakers.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The inclusion of Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, and an Ethernet port is even more interesting. The inclusion of networking enables the Odyssey Neo G7's Samsung Smart Hub and Samsung Gaming Hub. The Samsung Smart Hub allows the monitor to serve as a streaming entertainment hub with direct access to services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The Samsung Gaming Hub, on the other hand, allows for standalone gaming without a PC or game console. You can enjoy streaming services like Xbox xCloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. You can hook up a wireless controller using the Bluetooth mentioned above wireless radio or plug your controller into one of the USB 3.0 ports.

Samsung says that the Odyssey Neo G7 will launch in North America during the first quarter; however, it hasn't quite nailed down pricing yet.