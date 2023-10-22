Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch OLED G9 Monitor Down to $1339 at B&H

Right now at B&H Photo, you can find the Samsung Odyssey 49-inch OLED G9 monitor for its best price to date. This large-scale curved gaming monitor been going for around $1799 lately but today is available at B&H Photo for just $1339.

We covered a preorder announcement for the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 earlier this summer. At that point in time, you could preorder the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 for $2200. Today’s discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for the monitor since this initial preorder offering.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor: now $1339 at B&H (was $1799)

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor features a curved 49-inch OLED panel. It has a maximum resolution of 5120 x 1440 with a refresh rate that caps out at 240 Hz. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the display since it first launched.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is built around a 49-inch OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R. It’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified with a resolution of 5120 x 1440px and a high refresh rate of 240 Hz. Its response time is also remarkable, and according to the spec sheets is as low as .03ms GTG.

You’ve got several input options to choose from when it comes to the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor. It has wireless support alongside one HDMI port, a DisplayPort input, and one micro HDMI port. It has 5W stereo internal speakers for integrated audio support.