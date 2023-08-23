Samsung Showcases 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual-UHD Gaming Monitor

Samsung has announced its new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC model) gaming monitor at Gamescom 2023. The curvaceous new display is heralded as the “world’s first dual UHD gaming monitor,” and being atop of the Odyssey line you can expect a compelling assortment of supporting specs. This isn’t the first we have heard about Samsung’s impressive G95NC, the monitor was first announced at CES 2023 in January.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Sitting directly in front of a 57-inch monitor of any type would already be rather immersive, but the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 claims to turn the immersion dial up to the max with its design and specs. The 57-inch diagonal spans a 32:9 aspect ratio, providing 7,680 x 2,160 pixels (140ppi). That’s physically equivalent to dual 32-inch UHD monitors seamlessly mated. Samsung has chosen a curved panel for the G95NC, and the arc of this display is quite pronounced at 1000R.

Of course, Samsung has equipped not just a large panel, but a high quality one. The display technology used here is dubbed ‘Quantum Matrix Technology’ and deeper reading reveals that it uses Mini LED backlighting technology. Users benefit from strong contrast and reduced blooming thanks to the highly granular backlighting control. Moreover, the display offers: VESA DisplayHDR 1000 with 1,000 nit peak brightness, plus imagery appearing “vivid and life-like, with accurate color and contrast reproduction,” says Samsung.

Turning our attention to the performance stats, which will be of most interest to avid PC gamers, this immense display also provides good refresh rates and response times. Samsung quotes a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time, which should mean fast-paced gaming with reduced motion blur or ghosting effects. Additionally, Samsung has gained AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification for the Odyssey Neo S9.

For connectivity, Samsung has furnished the G95NC with several choices including a DisplayPort 2.1 standard (which supports lossless Display Stream Compression) and can output at 240 Hz to match this display. There is an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB hub too, for neater cable management.

An obvious use of this dual-UHD monitor is to replace multiple monitors. Samsung makes the transition smoother with its multi-tasking, multi-input Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes, as well as Auto Source Switch+ to instantly connect to new devices without flipping through input sources.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Supporting the enviable display, a modern ergonomic stand is provided, as shown. Last but not least, your gaming experiences can be enhanced with Samsung Core Lighting+ and CoreSync LED ambience effects.

Samsung is showing off the 57-inch Odyssey Neo S9 dual-UHD gaming monitor at Gamescom starting from today (until 27th). It says that the monitor can now be pre-ordered globally. In the UK we see it is available direct from Samsung for £2,199 including 20% VAT. We couldn’t find a pre-order page on the Samsung US site at the time of writing, but if you take 20% VAT off the UK price and apply today’s exchange rate you get US$2,220. Overall, this new monitor is looking a very likely candidate for our Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors of 2023 picks.

At Gamescom, Samsung was also showcasing its upgraded Odyssey Ark 55-inch (G97NC model) and the the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.