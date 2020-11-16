Samsung X5 Portable SSD at Lowest Price Ever

It's almost time for Black Friday and our favorite follow-up tech-sale, Cyber Monday. With just days to go, you can already find some notable deals on name-brand hardware. We're helping our readers shop this season by gathering up the best deals on tech we can find.

We've got everything from the best deals on SSDs to components like GPUs and more. Today we're showcasing a $549 offer on the Samsung X5 portable SSD. We previously reviewed the Samsung X5 portable SSD and loved both the performance and speed of the Samsung X5 but thought its high price point at launch could be a discouraging factor. Check out our list of best SSDs for 2020 to see how it stacks up against today's market.

SAMSUNG X5 Portable SSD 2TB: was $699, now $549 @Amazon

This 2TB drive was designed with portability in mind. Everything from the case design to its hardware encryption is catered towards storage on-the-go. The X5 is currently discounted to its lowest price ever.View Deal

This drive not only has the advantages that come with NVMe but also the power of Thunderbolt 3. It's capable of transfer speeds as fast as 40Gbps. Under ideal conditions, it has sequential read/write speeds as high as 2800/2300 MBps.

This offer is for the 2TB edition and features AES 256-bit hardware encryption. The outer case is metal and has a glossy finish on the top. The bottom is supposed to be non-slip but based on our experience, your mileage may vary.

Visit the Samsung X5 product page on Amazon for more details and checkout options.