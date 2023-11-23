Sapphire's RX 7900 XTX is back down to its lowest-ever price of $889 today

We aren’t expecting to see lots of graphics card deals this Black Friday. In recent days, Nvidia’s RTX 4090 has been going up in recent days , thanks likely in part to export restrictions to China . Given that the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is AMD’s top-end consumer and competitor to the 4090, and that Dell has reportedly limited its export as well, you might also expect AMD’s top gaming card to be going up in price. That indeed may happen soon. But at least for today, it’s back down to its lowest-ever price of $889 Amazon, for the Sapphire Pules RX 7900 XTX .

Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XTX: was $999, now $899 at Amazon (save $100)

The RX 7900 XTX is the current top-of-the-line GPU from AMD, with an ample 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a speedy 384-bit memory interface for high bandwidth.

Since we’ve been tracking graphics cards in our GPU Price Index , we know that AMD’s flagship card has fallen to the same $889 before, although that was a Gigabyge card. Recently the lowest price we’ve seen on a 7900 XTX is $909.

As you can see in our benchmark charts above, AMD’s card isn’t as speedy as the best models from Nvidia, especially when ray tracing is enabled. But then again, at less than half the price of most RTX 4090s, it doesn’t really need to be.



One nice thing is that AMD’s flagship ships with 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, more than enough for modern games and some reassuring future-proofing for the continuing rise in VRAM usage of future AAA games. And the further it pulls away in price from Nvidia’s RTX 4080 (starting around $1,129), the more appealing AMD’s alternative card is.