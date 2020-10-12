Snag Either Avermedia's Live Gamer Ultra or the Portable 2 Plus at a Discount

Avermedia is no stranger to powering content creators, from recording gameplay footage for sharing on YouTube or for streaming, the company has several options. Now the company has discounted several of its capture devices, which is perfect if you want to get involved with content creation, or if you're looking to upgrade to something that can handle higher bit rates and frame rates. The company's deals will definitely make an appearance on our list of Best Prime Day Deals.

First up is the Avermedia Live Gamer Ultra (GC553), which normally retails for $249.99, but now sells on Amazon.com for just $189.66. Much like the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K, the Live Gamer Ultra can record 1080p at 60 fps, 1080p at 120 fps, 1440p at 60 fps, and 2160 (4K) at 30 fps. To the rear of the device, you'll find both an HDMI output for sending the signal to a computer and an HDMI input for connecting a gaming console, secondary PC, webcam, or camera video signal.

Thanks to the Live Gamer Ultra's USB 3.0 connection, you'll experience zero latency when sending the signal from whatever you're capturing. It also supports up to 4K passthrough at 60 frames per second, making it perfect for capturing content from a second PC, or even a current or next-gen gaming console like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

(Image credit: Avermedia)

Next up is the Avermedia Portable 2 Plus (GC513), which normally retails for $159.99, but now sells for $139.99 on Amazon. Unlike the Live Gamer Ultra, the Portable 2 Plus can capture and stream content up to 1080p at 60 fps and supports 4K passthrough. That means it will work with all existing and upcoming gaming consoles and PCs.

While it can't record 4K content, the Portable 2 Plus doubles down on convenience. The beauty of the Portable 2 Plus is that you can record content without a computer. Simply pop in a MicroSD card, set the device to the computer-less mode, and it's ready to record at a moment's notice. It also includes audio inputs for headsets and microphones and has a volume adjust control built into the front of the device. This makes this a fantastic choice if you attend gaming events, or if you just want to capture content at a friend's house (or just about anywhere else). When you're ready to use it with a computer, it will function as a traditional capture device if you change it to computer mode.

(Image credit: Avermedia)

Both Avermedia capture devices are fully compatible with popular streaming and recording applications such as OBS, Streamlabs OBS, XSplit, as well as Avermedia's own recording suite, ReCentral.

Either one is a steal at this price, but don't wait too long or they might sell out.