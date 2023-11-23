The 'thrifty beginner 4K resin' 3D printer is now even thriftier with 44% off for Black Friday

Getting started with resin 3D printing is a little more difficult and sometimes expensive than FDM printers such as the Elegoo Neptune 3 Plus. You need a printer and a wash and cure station to process your prints. If you can save a little money, then the overall cost isn't too different to FDM, but resin has a much higher level of detail.

We reviewed the Anycubic Photo Mono 2 and loved the detailed 4K prints, fast setup and effortless print removal. This is a cost reduced resin printer. The build quality is good, but the materials are plastic rather than metal or acrylic. The menu and controls are simplified but they get the job done.

The build volume of 165 x 89 x 143mm is 20% larger than the photon Mono 4K. This is on the smaller size of resin printers, but our reviewer was able to fit 6 presupported miniatures on the build plate at once.

Anycubic Photon Mono 2 Resin 3D Printer: Now $149 at Amazon (was $269) Super detailed 3D prints are what resin 3D printers were made for. This cost reduced, entry level machine may lack a premium finish, but it packs in the detail for your prints.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications: Anycubic Photon Mono 2 Build Volume 165 x 89 x 143 mm (6.5 x 3.5 x 5.6 inches) Row 0 - Cell 2 LCD Screen 6.6" Monochrome Row 1 - Cell 2 Light Source Parallel matrix Row 2 - Cell 2 XY Axis Resolution 34 microns Row 3 - Cell 2 Normal Exposure Time 2.5 seconds Row 4 - Cell 2 Interface 2.8” Touch Panel Row 5 - Cell 2 Connectivity USB Type A 2.0 Row 6 - Cell 2 Machine Footprint 390 x 229 x 235 mm (15.4 x 9.01 x 9.5 inches) Row 7 - Cell 2 Machine Weight 4 kg (8.8 lbs) Row 8 - Cell 2

(Image credit: Anycubic)

In our review we found that the the Anycubic Photon Mono 2 to be "a truly budget printer that makes it easy for makers to start their journey in resin. The quality is excellent with super crisp details, and exposure times are no different from other top-of-the-line printers. The build size is a bit small, but not a problem if your focus is on miniatures and small models."

If you are thinking of buying your first resin 3D printer, this should be on the top of your list.

