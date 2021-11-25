This RTX 3060 Laptop Is $400 Off for Black Friday

Gigabyte's RTX 3060-powered Aorus 15P KD laptop is $400 off for Black Friday, now retailing for $1,199 at Best Buy instead of its usual $1,599 price point, a 25% savings.

The Aorus 15P KD comes with all of the trimmings you'd expect from a modern gaming laptop, including an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory and an eight-core 16-thread Core i7-11800H that has peak turbo speeds of 4.6 GHz.

That combo feeds the 240Hz 15.6" display with a 1080p resolution, giving it plenty of speed for the ray-tracing and DLSS goodness that comes as a standard feature of the RTX 3060 GPU. The screen is also "IPS-Level," promising a good range of viewing angles and vivid colors.

The Gigabyte Aorus includes an i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD, plus a mobile RTX 3060 and a 240Hz 1080p display.

The Aorus 15P KD comes with 16GB of RAM (64GB max) and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, though the latter might get a bit cramped with the increasing size of modern games. If you aren't interested in updating the internal storage, you can leverage the Thunderbolt 4 port to connect to fast external storage, or an external display or eGPU, if you prefer. The laptop also comes outfitted with three USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A) ports and HDMI 2.1 and Mini DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.



Best Buy pegs the laptop at 14" x 9.6" x 1.06" but doesn't list the weight. You also get Windows 10 Home as part of the deal.

