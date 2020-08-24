Upgrade Your Workspace: LG's 34-Inch IPS Ultrawide Monitor Is Only $460

With Microsoft Flight Simulator starting to go mainstream, gamers might be looking to tools to make the experience as realistic as possible. Usually coming in a 21:9 aspect ratio, ultrawide monitors make for some of the best gaming monitors for simulation titles, as well as for home office productivity. Both of those needs are hot right now, making Newegg’s current $459.99 deal on the LG 34UB88-P monitor extra appealing.



The LG 34UB88-P monitor is a 34-inch ultrawide that focuses on fidelity and convenience. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio, 1440p resolution and an IPS panel. Plus, it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and three USB 3.0 ports for charging external devices. It can connect either through its two HDMI connections or two DisplayPort connections, and also has built-in speakers and an adjustable stand.



LG 34UB88-P: was $799.99, now $459.99 at Newegg

