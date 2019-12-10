Viewsonic’s 27-inch 144Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor is on sale with 15% off

Few things compare to the feeling you get when you upgrade from a 60 Hz 1080p monitor to a 1440p 144 Hz gaming screen. In fact, similar to that first time you popped your OS onto an SSD, or upgraded from a GTX460 to a 660 Ti, things feels different. It’s smoother, crisper, in this case the colors more vibrant, more precise, the bezels less pronounced, and the true gain, the extra 3-inches of screen real estate immerses you into that digital world in a far more impressive manner.

Viewsonic’s VX2758-2KP-MHD is on sale now with a comfortable $48 off its retail price, dropping it down to $272. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen a screen of this spec land, outside of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday sales, and it makes it a sweet deal for those looking to amp up their gaming experience.

ViewSonic VX2758-2KP-MHD: was $320, now $272 (15% off)

This impeccable 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor packs in a super smooth 144Hz high refresh rate, a strong performing IPS color accurate panel, 1ms response time, and FreeSync as standard, meaning it should even work with your Nvidia GPUs too.

Specifications

Panel Size 27-inch Native Resolution 2560x1440 Pixel Density 109 PPI Panel Type IPS Maximum Refresh 144 Hz Response 3ms G2G / 1ms MRTP Contrast 1000:1 Display Inputs 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 Connectivity 3.5mm Audio Out VESA Mount 100x100 Warranty 3 Years

144 Hz Refresh Rate

But let’s face facts here, you could easily pick up a far cheaper 1440p if you just sacked off that one specification, that 144 Hz refresh rate. In fact you can equally pick up Acer’s EB275U from Newegg for just $200 , $70 off our recommended deal here and still get your 1440p 27-inch IPS fix. So why is that 144 Hz refresh worth it? Well simply put, for the every-day gamer, whose trigger fingers aren’t permanently tensed ready to no-scope that scrub about to pop out of the spawn point, it’s about enjoyment, it’s about smoothness.

In cinema we usually enjoy a paltry 24-fps, it’s sluggish but gives that grand cinematic feel to the footage, the action is blurry and quick, our monitors that we usually game at have long been set to 60 Hz, meaning at a maximum with those screens we can visually see 60 fps. In game combat feels far superior to that found on the silver screen. Move over to 144 Hz and that’s well over double (2.4x to be precise), the number of frames that the monitor can output at any given time. Now yes that does mean you will need a beefier graphics card to power those extra frames, along with the extra horsepower required for the increase in pixels, but there really is nothing quite like gaming at 144 fps. In fact, even being on desktop everything is smoother, moving windows applications across the screen appears seamless, it is absolutely worth it.

