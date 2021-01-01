Where to Buy an RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080 or 3090

Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series graphics cards are launched and officially available, but finding one is a huge challenge. The latest card, the RTX 3060 Ti (see our RTX 3060 Ti review) was gone from Newegg within hours and hit or miss on Best Buy. And this follows launch day and continuing stock issues with the company's flagship RTX 3080, high-end RTX 3090 and mid-range RTX 3070 all of which were gone within minutes on launch day and have been hard to find ever since.

Still, with companies promising to restock inventory and cancel scalper orders, it's worth checking on their store pages now and then, which is where this page comes in. Nvidia itself has stated to expect shortages throughout the year, but that's all the more reason to stay alert for when opportunities do arise.

The big issue with getting your hands on these cards is not being able to pre-order them. Instead, you have to sign up for notifications on store pages, or set up a bot of your own (perhaps a Raspberry Pi-powered bot) that notifies you when cards become available. Then, if you're lucky, you can swoop in and buy a card before inventory runs out. We've seen it happen.

That's why we've collected the different places where you can get your hands on RTX cards all on this one page, so you can prepare to get the new best graphics cards (or systems that include them, which are less likely to sell out) as soon as they become available.

Note that, as of time of writing, we've checked all the listed stores and still don't see any RTX 3070, RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 cards for sale. RTX 3060 Ti cards were coming in and out of stock throughout the day on Best Buy (see below) and completely sold out at Newegg and not available on Amazon. However, there's always eBay or there are resellers selling some of these cards for close or even double the MSRP through Amazon's marketplace.

RTX 3060 Ti: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

US RTX 3060 Ti retailers at a glance: Best Buy I Amazon I B&H I Newegg | Micro Center

US RTX 3060 Ti resellers at a glance: eBay I stockX

As we write this, it's launch day for the RTX 3060 Ti and, predictably it's already sold out in a lot of places, but perhaps not everywhere. As of 10 AM ET, Newegg was completely sold out of its stock of RTX 3060 Tis and none were listed yet on Amazon. However, Best Buy has an interesting situation where it claims that it's refreshing inventory and releasing more cards every few minutes.

So, if you go to a product page for one of the cards, it may have the buy button grayed out and say Coming Soon but it may also later refresh (or change when you refresh the page) to Add to Cart. If you do get an "Add to Cart" button, there's a warning note that pops up, telling you that you need to act quickly.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After refreshing product page for the MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus a few times, we were able to add it to our cart successfully once. While other times, we got a "currently unavailable" message when clicking the button. So you may want to keep trying. However, we also tried to follow through with the order from the cart and were informed that no store had it in stock for pickup.

eBay: If you really want an RTX 3060 Ti card at all costs, you can get one here, thanks to scalpers. Buy it Now prices range from $699 up to $799. Beware the Founder's Edition that's listed for $399 as it has a description saying that this just to deter scalpers and is just a piece of paper with a picture of the card printed on it.

If you really want an RTX 3060 Ti card at all costs, you can get one here, thanks to scalpers. Buy it Now prices range from $699 up to $799. Beware the Founder's Edition that's listed for $399 as it has a description saying that this just to deter scalpers and is just a piece of paper with a picture of the card printed on it. Best Buy : Currently lists four RTX 3060 Ti cards, including the Founder's Edition. The company claims to be releasing new inventory every few minutes and we were able to add cards to our cart, but not check out. It's worth trying.

: Currently lists four RTX 3060 Ti cards, including the Founder's Edition. The company claims to be releasing new inventory every few minutes and we were able to add cards to our cart, but not check out. It's worth trying. Newegg : Lists more than a dozen different third-party cards and all of them are sold out. No Founder's Edition. Prices range from $399 for a Gigabyte model to $849 for an MSI model. You can sign up for price alerts for these which presumably would tell you if they came back in stock. There is also an ABS Master Gaming PC that has RTX 3060 Ti inside that is up for pre-order right now for December 9th.

: Lists more than a dozen different third-party cards and all of them are sold out. No Founder's Edition. Prices range from $399 for a Gigabyte model to $849 for an MSI model. You can sign up for price alerts for these which presumably would tell you if they came back in stock. There is also an ABS Master Gaming PC that has RTX 3060 Ti inside that is up for pre-order right now for December 9th. B&H : Has six cards listed, with prices ranging from $460 to $510, with no Founder's Edition. You can sign up for notifications for each.

: Has six cards listed, with prices ranging from $460 to $510, with no Founder's Edition. You can sign up for notifications for each. Amazon: As of this writing, the site didn't even have any listings for RTX 3060 Ti cards, but that could change by the time you read this.

This feed doesn't necessarily show when things are out of stock.

RTX 3080: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

US RTX 3080 retailers at a glance: Best Buy I Amazon I B&H I Newegg | Micro Center | Gamestop

US RTX 3080 resellers at a glance: eBay I stockX

The most popular card of the new series is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. As we said in our RTX 3080 review , it’s both powerful and surprisingly well priced, allowing you to get 30% better performance than the RTX 2080 Ti for $700. There’s no doubt the 3080 is in high demand, which we saw when it sold out within seconds on launch day. That said, a number of retailers have store pages up right now where you can sign up to get notified when they go live again.

Today's best RTX 3080 deals Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB... Best Buy $699.99 View Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX... Newegg $699.99 View Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 Newegg $749.99 View Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080... Amazon $1,249 View EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3... Amazon $1,259 View GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080... Amazon $1,499.99 View

This feed doesn't necessarily show when things are out of stock.

eBay : If money is no object and you're willing to pay double the MSRP, eBay has RTX 3080 cards going from $1,599 to $2,100. Good news, though. The $2,100 unit has free shipping.

If money is no object and you're willing to pay double the MSRP, eBay has RTX 3080 cards going from $1,599 to $2,100. Good news, though. The $2,100 unit has free shipping. stockX : Similar to eBay, there's also some aftermarket RTX 3080 cards up on stockX, a site commonly used for aftermarket sneaker sales. These range from $1,300 to $1,900, but buying from here might mean supporting people who use bots to resell.

Similar to eBay, there's also some aftermarket RTX 3080 cards up on stockX, a site commonly used for aftermarket sneaker sales. These range from $1,300 to $1,900, but buying from here might mean supporting people who use bots to resell. Best Buy currently lists RTX 3080s from Nvidia , Gigabyte, MSI, Asus, PNY and EVGA listed. Prices range from $699.99 to $849.99, depending on model and manufacturer.

currently lists RTX 3080s from Nvidia , Gigabyte, MSI, Asus, PNY and EVGA listed. Prices range from $699.99 to $849.99, depending on model and manufacturer. Amazon , meanwhile, doesn’t have any options straight from Nvidia. Instead, it carries models from PNY, Zotac, MSI, EVGA, Gigabyte and Asus. Amazon currently doesn’t have any prices listed on its available, as it is out of inventory, but you can sign up for notifications on when they restock.

, meanwhile, doesn’t have any options straight from Nvidia. Instead, it carries models from PNY, Zotac, MSI, EVGA, Gigabyte and Asus. Amazon currently doesn’t have any prices listed on its available, as it is out of inventory, but you can sign up for notifications on when they restock. B&H doesn’t have the Founders Edition, either. Its cards come from Zotac, Asus, MSI and Gigabyte. You can still sign up for notifications, and prices range from $719.99 to $904.80 depending on model and manufacturer.

doesn’t have the Founders Edition, either. Its cards come from Zotac, Asus, MSI and Gigabyte. You can still sign up for notifications, and prices range from $719.99 to $904.80 depending on model and manufacturer. Newegg has models from Gigabyte, Zotac, EVGA, MSI and Asus. They range from $699 to $1,562, depending on model, seller and manufacturer. Newegg also has numerous RTX 3080 bundle deals that include related gear like motherboards, though these are also sold out at the moment. You can also sign up for notifications here.

has models from Gigabyte, Zotac, EVGA, MSI and Asus. They range from $699 to $1,562, depending on model, seller and manufacturer. Newegg also has numerous RTX 3080 bundle deals that include related gear like motherboards, though these are also sold out at the moment. You can also sign up for notifications here. Micro Center is a bit of an oddity, in that most of its products are only available in store. This can make for more stock, though. There's a lot of options and a lot of local stores to check, but unfortunately, everything still seems to be sold out for now.

is a bit of an oddity, in that most of its products are only available in store. This can make for more stock, though. There's a lot of options and a lot of local stores to check, but unfortunately, everything still seems to be sold out for now. Gamestop actually has a single RTX 3080 listing, which is for the TUF Gaming model. There's no listings for any of the other RTX cards, but good for you for getting in the race, Gamestop. This one's also sold out.

RTX 3090: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Best Buy)

US RTX 3090 retailers at a glance: Best Buy I Amazon I B&H I Newegg | Micro Center

US RTX 3090 resellers at a glance: eBay I stockX

This feed doesn't necessarily show when things are out of stock.

If you want even more power than the RTX 3080, the RTX 3090 is your best bet. Our RTX 3090 review dubs it the heir to the Titan throne and crowns it the definitive "fastest GPU for gaming." It even performs well with SLI, which is rare in modern graphics cards, though you might still have to properly configure your DLSS settings to get the most out of it according to new benchmarking with Watch Dogs: Legion.

It does cost more than the RTX 3080, starting at $1,500 for the Nvidia Founder's Edition, but seeing how quickly it sold out on its September 24 launch, it's clear demand is just as high as for its less powerful sibling. So just like with the RTX 3080, we've gathered RTX 3090 store pages together so you can be ready to strike when stock comes back in.

eBay : If your time is worth a lot more than your money, you can grab an RTX 3090 card from a seller on eBay for as little as $2,499.

If your time is worth a lot more than your money, you can grab an RTX 3090 card from a seller on eBay for as little as $2,499. stockX : Like eBay, you can also turn to stockX for aftermarket RTX 3090s. This is a site commonly used for designer sneaker sales, and prices range from $2,330 to $3,200. But know that buying from here might mean supporting people who use bots to mark up prices.

Like eBay, you can also turn to stockX for aftermarket RTX 3090s. This is a site commonly used for designer sneaker sales, and prices range from $2,330 to $3,200. But know that buying from here might mean supporting people who use bots to mark up prices. Newegg has the most RTX 3090 listings right now with options from MSI, Asus, EVGA, Zotac and Gigabyte. Prices range from $1,499.99 to $1,799, and you can sign up for notifications on the listings that interest you. Like with the RTX 3080, Newegg also has numerous (also sold out) bundle deals that include related gear like motherboards.

has the most RTX 3090 listings right now with options from MSI, Asus, EVGA, Zotac and Gigabyte. Prices range from $1,499.99 to $1,799, and you can sign up for notifications on the listings that interest you. Like with the RTX 3080, Newegg also has numerous (also sold out) bundle deals that include related gear like motherboards. Best Buy is where you can find the Founders Edition, as well as cards from Gigabyte, Asus, PNY, EVGA and MSI. Prices vary between models.

is where you can find the Founders Edition, as well as cards from Gigabyte, Asus, PNY, EVGA and MSI. Prices vary between models. Amazon has RTX 3090 listings from Zotac, PNY, MSI, Gigabyte and Asus' TUF brand, though none have prices listed due to being out of stock . You can sign up for notifications, though.

has RTX 3090 listings from Zotac, PNY, MSI, Gigabyte and Asus' TUF brand, though none have prices listed due to being out of stock . You can sign up for notifications, though. B&H has cards from Zotac, Asus and Gigabyte, with prices ranging from $1,499.99 to $1,842.10 depending on model and manufacturer. It also used to have an MSI option, though this it currently listed as no longer available. As always, email notifications are available.

has cards from Zotac, Asus and Gigabyte, with prices ranging from $1,499.99 to $1,842.10 depending on model and manufacturer. It also used to have an MSI option, though this it currently listed as no longer available. As always, email notifications are available. Micro Center limits most of its products to in-store purchases, which is a double-edged sword, especially during the pandemic. Still, it can make for more stock, though that doesn't seem to be the case quite yet. Click through to check your local store.

RTX 3070: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Best Buy)

US RTX 3070 retailers at a glance: Best Buy I Amazon I B&H I Newegg | Micro Center

US RTX 3070 resellers at a glance: eBay I stockX

Rounding out the RTX 3000-series releases is the RTX 3070, which was originally expected to launch on October 15 but was pushed back to October 29th to increase launch day stock. The RTX 3070 is the most affordable of the RTX 3000 cards, packing 5,888 CUs for prices starting at $499.00 and targeting 1440p gameplay. In leaked tests, it performed slightly better than a 2080 Ti despite its much lower cost, and our own review also compared it to a 2080 Ti.

Despite the release delay, RTX 3070s repeated the pattern of the other RTX 3000 series card launches and also sold out within minutes after going live. That's not a surprise, given Proshop's inventory numbers before the card went up. Still, we will continue to monitor stock and update this page if we see any.

Today's best RTX 3070 deals Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 FE Best Buy $499.99 View EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Newegg $529.99 View PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8... Amazon $999.95 View

This feed doesn't necessarily show when things are out of stock.

eBay : Like the RTX cards that launched before it, the RTX 3070 is all over eBay. Reputable listings seem to start around $600.

Like the RTX cards that launched before it, the RTX 3070 is all over eBay. Reputable listings seem to start around $600. stockX : There is currently a single RTX 3070 unit up on stockX for $899.

There is currently a single RTX 3070 unit up on stockX for $899. Best Buy lists the Nvidia Founders Edition, but you can't preorder. It also has options from Gigabyte, EVGA and PNY. Prices vary from $499 to $569 depending on product.

lists the Nvidia Founders Edition, but you can't preorder. It also has options from Gigabyte, EVGA and PNY. Prices vary from $499 to $569 depending on product. Amazon has two PNY models listed. Amazon isn't taking pre-orders either, but you can sign up to be notified when products become available.

has two PNY models listed. Amazon isn't taking pre-orders either, but you can sign up to be notified when products become available. B&H has two RTX 3070 models currently listed on its store, both from Gigabyte. One costs $599 and the other costs $649, and you can sign up to be notified when they become available.

has two RTX 3070 models currently listed on its store, both from Gigabyte. One costs $599 and the other costs $649, and you can sign up to be notified when they become available. Newegg has RTX 3070 model listings from MSI, Zotac, Asus and Gigabyte. Prices range from $539 to $899.

has RTX 3070 model listings from MSI, Zotac, Asus and Gigabyte. Prices range from $539 to $899. Micro Center only sells the RTX 3070 in-store, which could make for more stock in the future. All of its 3070 options still seem to be sold out for now, but click through to check your local store.

Pre-Builts with RTX

US RTX Pre-Built Systems at a glance: iBuyPower I Velocity Micro I Alienware I Cyberpower I Falcon Northwest

RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards are still sold out across all stores, but there are pre-built systems that include the cards still available.

iBuyPower has desktop systems with RTX 3080 cards available for preorder.

has desktop systems with RTX 3080 cards available for preorder. Velocity Micro is still letting you add an RTX 3080 to any of its full tower or workstation desktops. The company is currently quoting a 3-week lead time for deliveries.

is still letting you add an RTX 3080 to any of its full tower or workstation desktops. The company is currently quoting a 3-week lead time for deliveries. Alienware currently has a (fairly expensive) gaming desktop with an RTX 3090, and the company told PC Gamer that more configurations will be available soon. It is currently quoting a 3-4 week delivery time.

currently has a (fairly expensive) gaming desktop with an RTX 3090, and the company told PC Gamer that more configurations will be available soon. It is currently quoting a 3-4 week delivery time. Cyberpower currently has 8 desktops available with RTX 3080s. Expect a 3 week lead time on deliveries.

currently has 8 desktops available with RTX 3080s. Expect a 3 week lead time on deliveries. Falcon Northwest is currently allowing customers to add RTX 3080s to their FragBox, Talon and Tiki system orders.

Also, keep an eye on our Best Gaming PC deals page- we'll update it if we find any deals (or more likely at this point, bundles) on systems with RTX cards in them.

External GPUs with RTX

If you have a compatible laptop or other device and need a bit more oomph, external GPU systems have recently become a popular way to achieve just that. On November 23rd, Gigabyte announced the first RTX 3000 series GPUs on the market, the watercooled RTX 3090 and 3080 Gaming Boxes.

As their names imply, these boxes come either an RTX 3090 or RTX 3080 in a Thunderbolt 3 enclosure. A waterblock cools the card in conjunction with a 240mm radiator and a pump, and Gigabyte claims that these eGPUs are the world's first watercooled external graphics cards.



There's no word on pricing or availability yet, but as more units like this launch, they'll be another method to get your hands on Ampere cards.